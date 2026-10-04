Imam Siddique writes open letter to Salman Khan after being called a harasser on Bigg Boss 20: ‘Extremely defamatory and factually incorrect’

Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20. In Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman scolded contestant Qazi Touqeer for his behaviour with Kanika Manna. He namedropped former Bigg Boss contestant Imam Siddique to make his point. This has now caught the attention of Imam, who famously told Salman Khan his iconic, "Salman Bhai, time out" line during Bigg Boss Season 6. Imam has now written an open letter objecting to the host's comparison.

Imam Siddique said that he found Salman Khan's comment extremely defamatory.

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He shared a clip from the episode in which Salman was seen telling Qazi that Imam had made up his mind to bother other contestants during his stint on the reality show. Imam has now said that he had never harassed any contestant with the intention of troubling them.

Imam's open letter to Salman Khan

Addressing Salman, Imam wrote on Instagram, "On your recent Bigg Boss #BB20, on @COLORSTV @Jio @JioStar @JioHotstar @JioHotstarReality Weekend Ka Vaar episode, dated Saturday 3rd of October 2026, you mentioned my name on national television in a manner which I found extremely defamatory and factually incorrect. You stated that "Imam Siddique ne bhi yeh kiya tha..." - this attribution is false. I have never harassed any contestant with the intent to trouble them. My journey in Bigg Boss Season 6 was based on entertainment, tasks and performance. I completed my journey with dignity."

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{{^usCountry}} The Imam said that Salman, using his name while discussing harassment, damages his reputation. Calling for clarification, he added, “When my name is used as a negative example before crores of viewers, without me being present to defend myself, it causes serious damage to my reputation, my 44 years of work in advertising, broadcasting, corporate, design, education, events, entertainment, fashion, and my family's honour. With utmost respect for you and the Bigg Boss platform, I humbly request a clarification and correction on the show, and that my name not be used in a defamatory context in future.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Imam said that Salman, using his name while discussing harassment, damages his reputation. Calling for clarification, he added, “When my name is used as a negative example before crores of viewers, without me being present to defend myself, it causes serious damage to my reputation, my 44 years of work in advertising, broadcasting, corporate, design, education, events, entertainment, fashion, and my family's honour. With utmost respect for you and the Bigg Boss platform, I humbly request a clarification and correction on the show, and that my name not be used in a defamatory context in future.” {{/usCountry}}

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Imam addressed Salman as his ‘elder brother’ and hoped that the Bigg Boss host would be fair to his request. “I have always respected you as an elder brother of the industry, and I continue to do so. I hope you will address this with the same fairness you show inside the house,” he added in his note.

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Imam's journey on Bigg Boss

Imam finished as the runner-up in Bigg Boss Season 6, which aired from 2012 to 2013. Urvashi Dholakia had won that season of Bigg Boss.

About Bigg Boss 20

Meanwhile, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman clarified that he is not favouring any particular contestant in the house so there should be no such rumour that he is not scolding Qazi for his actions. Salman added that Qazi had shared his trick of pretending to be ill to the audience as an act. He then pretended in front of everybody inside the Bigg Boss house, so the audience already knew that he was not ill.