Initially, I tried hard to stay undeterred and focused: Anjali Tatrari

Young actor-model Anjali Tatrari, best known for debut in television daily Mere Dad Ki Dulhan followed by web series Bhram, says it’s not easy to find work in the industry.

“It’s a huge industry and being an outsider, one is unaware how wide it is. I started with doing commercials along with constant auditioning for other projects. I didn’t know the basic requirements for the newcomers. I tried really hard to stay undeterred and focused. But then after much running around the show Mere Dad… happened and I got to play the young protagonist,” says Tatrari.

Sharing her experience of sharing screen space with actors like Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola in her very first stint, Tatrari says, “Initially, I got a bit intimidated because I was working with stalwarts of Indian television. We all are witness to their brilliant body of work. They are seasoned actors, it used to scare me at times ki mein apna role theek se nibha lu…But both of them were really encouraging, bahut ache se samjhate thhe varun sir if I got stuck somewhere. I thoroughly enjoyed and got to learn so much from them.”

Due to the lockdown, Tatrari’s second television venture had to go off air. “With the lockdown-like situation getting extended, the channel and producers came to a decision to end the show after two three months itself. Earlier, we had episodes in our bank for the show Sargam Ki Sadhe Sati, which were being aired after the restrictions on shoots were imposed. But soon, we exhausted them. I was left heartbroken because it was a light-hearted, beautiful story and gave me a chance to try comedy for the first time.”

Hailing from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, she shifted to Mumbai with her mother as a teenager and now calls Mumbai her home but misses her home in the mountains. “I do miss mountains. Earlier, I used to go to Uttarakhand almost every year, but since work started, I had to give a miss to my vacations to hills.”

Currently, Tatrari is playing lead in another TV daily. “My latest project is Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na where I play a clumsy young girl who believes that her knight in shining armour will change her world. Then another web series can happen soon, let’s see.”