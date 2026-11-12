Jay Bhanushali says he won't let daughter Tara watch Bigg Boss 20 anymore, slams contestants for targeting Mahhi Vij through her

The drama on Bigg Boss 20 intensified after the show introduced a task in which contestants had to provoke their fellow housemates into displaying emotions. During the task, some contestants made personal remarks about Mahhi Vij's children, prompting a strong reaction from her estranged husband, Jay Bhanushali. The actor expressed his displeasure over the children being dragged into the game to target Mahhi. He also announced that he would no longer let them watch the show, saying their well-being comes first.

Jay Bhanushali says he won't let his kids watch Bigg Boss 20 anymore

Jay Bhanushali says he won't let his kids watch Bigg Boss 20 anymore.

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In a recent captaincy task, contestants had to take turns sitting on a chair while the other housemates tried to provoke them into displaying an emotion. When Mahhi took her turn, Yung DSA and Kanika Mann brought up her daughter, Tara, in an attempt to get a reaction. Yung said that Mahhi's children would feel ashamed of their mother's actions when they watched her on Bigg Boss. Kanika, meanwhile, said she would never want to meet Mahhi's children. Despite the remarks, Mahhi managed to win the task by keeping her emotions in control.

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{{^usCountry}} After the episode aired on Wednesday, Jay took to Instagram to share a strong statement. He wrote, "After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore. I had decided that I will never speak about anyone's game play or give my opinion about any particular contestant and support Mahhi wherever I am needed." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the episode aired on Wednesday, Jay took to Instagram to share a strong statement. He wrote, "After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore. I had decided that I will never speak about anyone's game play or give my opinion about any particular contestant and support Mahhi wherever I am needed." {{/usCountry}}

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Jay then slammed Kanika and Yung for bringing his children into the game. He wrote, "JUST FOR A TASK-Yung DSA talking about my children growing up and feeling ashamed of their mother's actions, Kanika saying she would never want to meet Mahhi's children, and Love Gill's mother bringing my daughter into the conversation by questioning how she would feel if someone said something similar about her daughter. Tara is 7 years old baby she is not a contestant of Bigg Boss getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense."

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He further questioned why the children were being dragged into the contestants' disagreements. Jay added, "Honestly, why are our children being dragged into something they have absolutely no connection with? Bigg Boss is a game. Disagree with Mahhi, question her gameplay and challenge her decisions, but bringing her children, motherhood and personal life into it is crossing a boundary. As a father, I don't want my children growing up with a trauma that Tara's name is used in every sentence to put Mahhi down. The game may be entertainment for everyone, but for us, this is personal. My children's peace and innocence will always come first. Thank you. Goodbye BIGG BOSS 20."

The actor also requested fans not to tag him or his children in posts related to the show. He wrote, "My Kids are watching this and asking me questions. Requesting all please don’t tag my kids or me in any of this negativity…this post is not coming as Jay Bhanushali but as a father of my kids."

Mahhi Vij and Love Gill's argument on Bigg Boss 20

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The incident came after another confrontation between Mahhi and Love during the nominations task. When Love learnt that Mahhi had called her a 'homebreaker', she lashed out at the actor, saying that Mahhi would know better as she had experienced it herself. Mahhi was upset with Love for bringing her personal life into the argument and felt that the remark was a dig at her separation from Jay. The comment left her emotional, and she broke down into tears.

About Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's separation

Television actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced their separation in January 2026, bringing an end to their 14-year marriage. The former couple are parents to three children: their biological daughter, Tara, who was born in 2019, and their foster children, Khushi and Rajveer, whom they welcomed into their family in 2017.