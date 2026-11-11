Rohit Shetty warns fans against fake Facebook, X accounts after post on Gaurav Gupta's Bigg Boss 20 roast circulates online

In his statement, he wrote, "I would like to clarify that my only official social media presence is on Instagram. I am not present on Facebook or X. Any account or profile claiming to be me on these platforms is fake and unauthorised. I request everyone to not engage with such accounts or consider any content posted through them as coming from me. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Rohit took to Instagram to warn fans against fake accounts impersonating him on other platforms. He urged people not to engage with such profiles or consider the content shared through them as his own.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has issued a clarification after a Facebook post attributed to him began circulating online, leading many to believe that he had commented on comedian Gaurav Gupta's roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill. The filmmaker has clarified that he is not on Facebook or X and that Instagram is his only official social media platform.

The clarification came after a Facebook post, seemingly discussing Gaurav Gupta's roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill, began circulating online. The post read, "Friendly roasting theek hai par roasting ke naam par kisi ka mazaak udaana band hona chahiye. Hansana achhi baat hai, lekin kisi ko rulakar ya insult karke hansna nahi. Respect everyone (Friendly roasting is fine, but making fun of someone under the guise of 'roasting' needs to stop. It’s good to make people laugh, but not at the expense of making someone cry or by insulting them)."

Many social media users believed the post was written by Rohit, prompting the filmmaker to set the record straight.

What is the Gaurav Gupta roast controversy? Recently, comedian Gaurav Gupta appeared on the Diwali-special episode of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan. During the episode, he took playful digs at several contestants, including Scout OP(real name Tanmay Singh) and Love Gill. However, some of his jokes, particularly those concerning their personal lives and relationships, did not go down well with the contestants.