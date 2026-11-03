Jiyaa Shankar dispels breakup rumours as she shares romantic pictures with fiancé Kaaran Dhanak, says they are learning to grow together

Television actor and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jiyaa Shankar has addressed rumours surrounding her relationship with fiancé Kaaran Dhanak after weeks of speculation about their alleged breakup. The actor recently took to social media to share pictures from a romantic shoot of her and Kaaran. The actor also shared a note about the realities of living together, admitting that couples have their differences and are still learning to grow together.

Jiyaa Shankar slams breakup rumours

Jiyaa Shankar shares post calling out 'baseless rumours' about her and her fiance.

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On Monday, Jiyaa took to Instagram and shared some romantic pictures from her beach date with fiancé Kaaran. Alongside them, she wrote, "If no one told you how difficult life would get when you’re learning to live together, then let me tell you this ain’t no Bollywood movie."

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{{^usCountry}} Jiyaa further admitted that she and Kaaran have had several fights, like any other couple, and wrote, "We have our differences, and we’re only learning to be better for each other. We’re not perfect. We’re only humans who fell in love and chose each other . We’re best friends and in the end only hope that we figure it out and grow together in this life." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jiyaa further admitted that she and Kaaran have had several fights, like any other couple, and wrote, "We have our differences, and we’re only learning to be better for each other. We’re not perfect. We’re only humans who fell in love and chose each other . We’re best friends and in the end only hope that we figure it out and grow together in this life." {{/usCountry}}

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Jiyaa added that, going forward, she would be more careful about what she shares on social media so that it leaves no room for assumptions. Calling the breakup speculation 'baseless rumours', she added, "Everything that's been said about my fiancé or our relationship holds no truth to it whatsoever. Let’s move forward with love and kindness now, can we? I wish you all love and peace and hope you find love that’s perfect for you."

What started the breakup rumours?

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Jiyaa had kept her relationship private and away from social media until she announced her engagement to Kaaran on August 5 this year. She followed the announcement with pictures and videos of the couple partying, travelling and holidaying together. However, fans began speculating about trouble in their relationship after noticing that the actor had been resharing posts and reels centred on heartbreak, betrayal and emotional pain.

Some of these reposts were quickly picked up and circulated on social media. One of Jiyaa's reposts read, “Two things I know for sure: Prayers work and tables eventually turn.” Another said, “Some nights I don't want healing. I want the universe to admit that what happened was cruel.”

Jiyaa then issued a statement urging fans not to speculate about or spread rumours regarding her relationship. However, her statement neither denied nor confirmed the breakup rumours.