Kanye West sends truck full of roses to Kim Kardashian, shares their private texts, purges Instagram

Looks like singer-rapper Kanye West has finally seen the light. On Monday, he purged his Instagram profile, deleting almost all his posts--including ones in which he attacked his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Currently, only two posts can be found on Kanye's profile, the cover for his upcoming album Donda 2 and a picture collage of his kids and Kim from a recent photoshoot. On Monday, Kanye had shared pictures of a truck full of roses that he sent to Kim on Valentine's Day. The truck displayed the words ‘My vision is krystal klear’ along the side panel, which Kanye also wrote in his post.

Kanye sent a bunch of flowers to Kim.

He then shared screenshots of his private texts with Kim. The contact ‘Kim’s Other Phone' had sent Kanye texts that he was creating a ‘dangerous and scary environment’ Pete and that ‘Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault’. Kanye captioned the post, “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete. I’m going to handle the situation myself.” He replied to her texts saying, “I listened to you and told everyone that nothing happens to Skete." Skete is what Kanye likes to call Pete.

Kim then got upset at him for sharing their private texts on social media. “Why can't you keep any of our conversations private???" she asked him. He replied, "Cause I got a text from my favourite person in the world. I’m your number one fan. Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!”

Kanye and Kim's chats.

Meanwhile, Kanye's girlfriend, actor Julia Fox has also broken up with him. A rep for the Uncut Gems actor confirmed to People magazine in a statement, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

Also read: Kim breaks silence on Kanye's ‘constant attacks' post divorce

Julia recently wrote in a since-deleted statement, captured and re-shared by the Pop Crave Twitter account and TMZ, "Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's not true!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up y'all lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"

She added, denying reports that she was crying at an airport over the split: "And for the record, the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF birthday. Anyway, if u want the full tea your gonna have to buy the book when it comes out."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON