Karan Kundrra opens up about his wedding with Tejasswi Prakash: 'I've accepted ki meri shaadi...'

Actor Karan Kundrra has revealed that he has accepted that he will tie the knot with his girlfriend-actor Tejasswi Prakash. In a new interview, he said that it is the first wedding that is being decided by the people of India but no one has asked them about it. He also spoke about how he feels about getting married to Tejasswi Prakash. Karan added that during his family’s first interaction with Tejasswi they called her the 'heart of the family'. (Also Read | Karan Kundrra attends a function at Tejasswi Prakash's residence with parents, poses with a tilak on his forehead. Watch)

Karan and Tejasswi developed a liking for each other on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. Even after coming out of the house, they are often spotted together. Tejasswi also won the show, beating Karan and another contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

During a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the host, and singer Akasa started teasing Karan about his children with Tejasswi. He said he wanted them to speak on this topic in front of Tejasswi and imitated her. He then quickly added, "I've accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai (I've accepted that I'm getting married to Tejasswi)." He then continued, “Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it).” When Siddharth asked if they have discussed their marriage, Karan said that they have.

Asked about the date of their wedding, he replied, "We're dating now." Karan said "Yes" when asked if he and Tejasswi want to eventually get married. On a question, if he wanted to tie the knot with Tejasswi this year, Karan said, “I was ready from inside (Bigg Boss)." Answering one of his fans’ questions on how he feels about being tagged as the ‘best boyfriend’, Karan replied, “The way she has reacted to me and acknowledged me, I think it is because of Teja that I've got this title.”

Karan also spoke about his family’s first interaction with Tejasswi. He said, “It's very important for me to know what my parents think about... They have dedicated their lives to us. We cannot be selfish. I believe two families come together when two people are in a relationship. It was a sigh of relief that they loved her,” Karan said, adding, “They called her heart of the family.” He added, "I was like 'Thank God inko koi pasand aayi hai (they like someone)'."

Recently, Karan and Tejasswi featured together for their first romantic music video Rula Deti Hai. The music video released earlier this month. Currently, Tejasswi is seen in Naagin 6 alongside Simba Nagpal.

