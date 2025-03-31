Karan Wahi reveals losing projects due to his good looks: ‘Sundarta ke chakkar mein bohot problem hai’

Actor Karan Wahi has confessed his good looks have often worked against him. In a new interview, he shared that he has lost out on projects because he was deemed "too good-looking" compared to the lead actors. Also read: Karan Wahi shares photos of his paunch and busts myth about abs, vows ‘main wapas aaunga’ Karan Wahi has been in the industry for over 20 years.

He recalled that once a director refused to cast him in a role that required an "ugly-looking" appearance.

Karan Wahi shares how his looks affected his career

During his appearance on Bharti Singh's podcast, Karan said that he does not understand why so much importance is given to looks.

Karan shared, “Agar mein Hrithik Roshan ke saath kaam kar raha hu, toh unka ek stardom hai, but aise thodi hai ki unke wajese badhe dikhne lagenge. Sundarta ke chakkar mein bohot problem hai. Kahi jagah par kaam nai milte, isilye, kyuki woh kehte 'aap yeh lagte nai ho, aap yeh lag hi nai sakte ho’. Humko woh mauka nai milta, woh time frame (If I'm working with Hrithik Roshan, he has a certain stardom, but that doesn't mean I'll start looking bigger because of him. There's a lot of pressure due to vanity in the glamour world. Sometimes, you don't get work because they say, 'You don't look like this, you can't look like that.' We don't get that opportunity, that time frame)”.

Karan has two projects in the works, including a project around an ugly-looking boy. When the director, who is also a friend, struggled to find the right actor, Karan suggested he take on the role himself.

He added, "Usne kaha, 'Pagal hai kya? Ugly-looking boy?' Toh main dentist ke paas gaya, dentures banwaye, shave ki, humne shoot kiya, aur phir OTT platform ko dikhaya. Platform ko toh pata hi nahi chala ki yeh main hoon! (He said, 'Are you crazy? You're an ugly-looking boy?' So, I went to the dentist, got dentures made, shaved, we shot the film, and then showed it to the OTT platform. The platform didn't even realise that it was me)."

More about Karan

Karan made his debut on the small screen with Remix in 2004. Karan is known for appearing in television shows such as Remix, Dill Mill Gaye and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He has also hosted reality shows such as Indian Idol and Nach Baliye in the past.

Apart from his stint in TV with shows including Dill Mill Gaye and Channa Mereya, Karan also did films like Daawat-e-Ishq, Hate Story 4, and web series including Never Kiss Your Best Friend and Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani.