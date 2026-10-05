Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner: Avinash Mishra beats Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry to lift the trophy, takes home 20 lakh and a car

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 concluded with a grand finale on October 4, with actor Avinash Mishra emerging as the winner. He defeated Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani in the final task to lift the trophy and took home ₹20 lakh in prize money. Avinash broke down in tears as Rohit announced his name as the winner.

Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Television actor Avinash Mishra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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The grand finale saw the top five contestants — Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi — compete in tasks to secure a place in the top three. Karan and Farrhana lost their respective tasks, ending their journey in the finale.

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{{^usCountry}} Avinash, Orry and Rithvik then faced off in the final stunt, which involved jumping from a helicopter, riding a jet ski and swimming to the endpoint, where the task concluded with a blast. Avinash completed the stunt in the fastest time, securing the win. He became emotional as his name was announced and said, "2016 and now 2026. I have been nominated for awards several times, sat as an audience member at the award shows and even reached the finale of the last reality show (Bigg Boss 18). In my 10-year career, I never won any trophy or award. This is my first, and I don't think there could have been a better start." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Avinash, Orry and Rithvik then faced off in the final stunt, which involved jumping from a helicopter, riding a jet ski and swimming to the endpoint, where the task concluded with a blast. Avinash completed the stunt in the fastest time, securing the win. He became emotional as his name was announced and said, "2016 and now 2026. I have been nominated for awards several times, sat as an audience member at the award shows and even reached the finale of the last reality show (Bigg Boss 18). In my 10-year career, I never won any trophy or award. This is my first, and I don't think there could have been a better start." {{/usCountry}}

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Along with the trophy, Avinash also won ₹20 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a trip to Europe. After his victory, the contestants were seen congratulating and hugging him. Avinash then hugged Eisha Singh, his Bigg Boss 18 co-star and rumoured girlfriend, in a moment that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

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Avinash Mishra’s journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Avinash had a strong run throughout Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, winning several tasks and particularly impressing Rohit Shetty with his performance in water-based stunts. He gave tough competition to experienced contestants such as Rithvik and Karan Wahi and did not abort any of the stunts during his journey.

During the show, after winning one of the tasks, Avinash opened up about being cast in several shows because makers considered him “eye candy”. He said he wanted to prove that he was capable of much more than that. As he became emotional while discussing it, Rohit consoled him and called him a "lambi race ka ghoda" (someone who is in it for the long haul).