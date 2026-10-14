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Koffee with Karan Season 9: Karan Johar reveals his ultimate wish is to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan again | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were last seen together on screen is the 2023 action thriller Tiger 3. Shah Rukh had made a cameo appearance as Pathaan.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026, 16:54:45 IST
By Santanu Das
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Koffee With Karan is back one last time with host Karan Johar. The first episode drops tonight, with superstar Salman Khan being the first celebrity guest on the chat show. During a lively and candid Rapid Fire round on the premiere episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed his ultimate cinematic wish.

What did Karan Johar say?

Karan Johar wants to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a film.
Karan Johar wants to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a film.

When asked what he would do if he woke up as Shah Rukh Khan for a day, the filmmaker humorously replied that his very first move would be to call Karan Johar and make it happen—specifically to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in a feature film once again.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Salman Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Shah Rukh and Salman's films so far

Meanwhile, Salman’s appearance in Koffee with Karan stands out because he is coming on the show solo. The actor made his Koffee With Karan debut in Season 4 and later appeared on the show's 100th episode in Season 5 with his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. In the teaser, Karan hinted at what viewers can expect from the last season. “This is the finale season so this can go anywhere,” he tells Salman. The actor responds without hesitation, “Kahin bhi ja sakta hai (It can go anywhere).” The short exchange sets the mood for a season that could bring its share of candid answers and unexpected moments.

New Episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 9, dropping every Wednesday at 7PM exclusively on JioHotstar.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

karan arjunshah rukh khansalman khan
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