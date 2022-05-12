Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer welcome baby girl

Actor-couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer on Thursday welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The news was confirmed by the couple's spokesperson in a note released to the media, according to a report by news agency PTI. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, had announced Kratika's pregnancy in November 2021. Also read: Kratika Sengar Dheer says trolls accuse her of lying about her pregnancy, believe she's got a surrogate

"To all their well-wishers, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer have been blessed with a baby girl this morning. Wishing the little angel and the new parents on town, all the happiness," a note from their spokesperson read. The couple had an arranged marriage in 2014, which was fixed by Nikitin's father, veteran actor Pankaj Dheer.

In November, speaking with ETimes, Kratika had confirmed her pregnancy and said, “Nikitin is on a cloud and I don't even know the number! He is very excited to become a father and I feel extremely blessed and grateful that I will become a mother soon.” Nikitin had spoken to Bombay Times about preparing their house for their first child. “My mother and Kratika have done a cool job at doing up the baby’s room. I would say that my child is really lucky kyunki hamare time mein toh yeh sahooliyatein nahi thi (these luxuries didn't exist in our time),” he said.

Nikitin made his Bollywood debut with Jodhaa Akbar and is known for featuring in films like Sooryavanshi, Chennai Express, and Shershaah. He was last seen on screen in last year's Salman Khan-starrer Antim: The Final Truth.

Kratika has appeared in several TV shows, starting with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and going to act in several other popular titles like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. She had a cameo in Choti Sarrdaarni in 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

