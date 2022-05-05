Kratika Sengar Dheer says trolls accuse her of lying about her pregnancy, believe she's got a surrogate

Kratika Sengar Dheer is expecting her first child with her husband Nikitin Dheer. After revealing the pregnancy in November last year, she has been sharing pictures of herself with her followers on her Instagram account. She also posted pictures from her multiple maternity photoshoots, and received hurtful comments on some of them. Also Read| Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer pose for maternity photoshoot ahead of baby's arrival; celebs shower love. See pics

Kratika recently shared that she saw comments in which she was told that she doesn't look pregnant enough. She added that the trolls even accused her of lying about her pregnancy claiming that she is having her baby through surrogacy.

Talking about the trolling that actors have to face on the internet while they are expecting, Kratika said to Free Press Journal, "I see a lot of people trolling actresses on social media for gaining weight during pregnancy. I feel they are brainless. There is a life growing inside you. Hence, it is stupidity to expect that it won't affect your body. Instead of celebrating the feeling, people waste their time pointing fingers and making fun."

She added, "People on the internet have a problem with everything. When I was not pregnant, they commented that I 'look pregnant'. However, now that I have conceived, I receive messages that I don't seem pregnant. Some even comment that we are welcoming our baby through surrogacy because I don't look pregnant enough according to them."

Kratika and Nikitin had met while shooting for the 2014 movie, My Father Godfather, which was directed by Nikitin's father Pankaj Dheer. They tied the knot in September 2014 after dating for a short period of time. They announced their pregnancy on November 13 last year.

Kratika was last seen on the TV show Chhoti Sardarni. Nikitin was seen as Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in Shershaah, which starred Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra.

