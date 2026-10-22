Mahhi Vij says she refused to take alimony from Jay Bhanushali despite judge urging her to reconsider: ‘It’s his hard-earned money’

Television actor Mahhi Vij broke down emotionally on Bigg Boss 20 after a fresh confrontation with Arishfa Khan. During the episode, Mahhi spoke about the challenges of single motherhood and revealed why she chose not to accept alimony or maintenance from her estranged husband, Jay Bhanushali. The actors announced their separation in January this year but continue to co-parent their daughter, Tara.

Mahhi Vij reveals why she didn't take alimony from Jay Bhanushali.

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The tension began after Gullu, Kanika and Mahhi compromised Arishfa’s lifeline. In retaliation, Arishfa threw water on their bed, triggering a heated argument. During the confrontation, Mahhi questioned Arishfa’s upbringing, leaving the influencer silent. Arishfa later broke down in front of Uditi Singh, questioning why Mahhi had brought her mother into the argument.

Mahhi Vij talks about not taking alimony from Jay Bhanushali

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Mahhi eventually realised that her remarks about Arishfa’s upbringing were inappropriate and apologised to her. However, during an argument in the latest episode, Arishfa brought up the incident again and called Mahhi “cheap” for her comments about her mother. Mahhi became emotional and broke down in tears.

Speaking to Aasif Khan and Yung, Mahhi said, “Arishfa is such a liar. I want to speak to her as I talk to my daughter Tara, but she is very disrespectful. That day, I felt bad about what I told her. I am a single mother and only I know how I survive every day. Jay pushes me to step out; he says I am at home around Tara all the time, and he also offers to look after Tara. But my life revolves around her.

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “I didn’t take a single penny in alimony or even ask for maintenance. I’m here on my merit, only so that my daughter’s life is secured. It’s not like Jay doesn’t offer to help, but I cannot ask for money from someone. It’s his hard-earned money. When I was standing in court, the judge asked me four times to reconsider not taking alimony or even maintenance. He insisted that I take it. I didn’t take it because Jay earned that money after working very hard. Not that he will refuse me for anything… his entire locker is open for me. But it’s his efforts; he stood for 16 hours at work and earned that.” About Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s separation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “I didn’t take a single penny in alimony or even ask for maintenance. I’m here on my merit, only so that my daughter’s life is secured. It’s not like Jay doesn’t offer to help, but I cannot ask for money from someone. It’s his hard-earned money. When I was standing in court, the judge asked me four times to reconsider not taking alimony or even maintenance. He insisted that I take it. I didn’t take it because Jay earned that money after working very hard. Not that he will refuse me for anything… his entire locker is open for me. But it’s his efforts; he stood for 16 hours at work and earned that.” About Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s separation {{/usCountry}}

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Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced their separation on January 4, 2026, ending their 14-year marriage. The couple, who married in November 2011, confirmed their decision in a joint statement on social media. They said they had mutually decided to part ways, adding that there was no villain in their story and that they wanted to move forward with mutual respect and without bitterness.

They also pledged to continue co-parenting their three children: their biological daughter, Tara, born in 2019, and their foster children, Khushi and Rajveer, whom they welcomed into their family in 2017.

The announcement followed months of speculation about trouble in their marriage. Before confirming their separation, Mahhi had dismissed reports claiming she was seeking ₹5 crore in alimony from Jay, urging people not to believe unverified reports about their personal lives.