Mansi Srivastava’s all set to rock her bachelorette

It is wedding season and Mansi Srivastava is getting geared up to tie the knot. She will wed her fiancé Kapil Tejwani on Jan 22, 2022. Looking forward to a “simple wedding with family, relatives and friends”, the actor’s wish is that “everyone comes happily and leaves happily” amid the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Right now, the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor is excited about her bachelorette, which will be at a venue around Mumbai as she wants people to “avoid taking flights so they can attend without any hassles”. The party will have two themes, shares Srivastava, adding, “The day theme is floral by the pool and the night theme is bonfire. I am not aware what plans my friends have for me. I am glad that all my close friends will be with me celebrating. But I will miss my childhood friends, who won’t be able to make it.”

While the wedding is next month, they planned a bachelorette a month ago because it was getting tough to “match everyone’s dates”. “Coordinating with all of my friends was a very difficult task (laughs). December is the best we could manage as they would have to take time out in January for the wedding as well,” she explains.

For her, marriage is one of the most important occasions in life and it is important for her. She says, “I am really looking forward to happier times. The wedding will be in Mumbai and we are still working on the Haldi and Mehendi function dates, venue and flow of events. Weddings these days are tough and I am really praying that Covid-19 cases don’t increase much as lot of people have booked tickets for our wedding. I wish they are safe while travelling and hope they are able to make it.”

Ask her about her fiancé Kapil and their connect and she says, “It’s really difficult to find someone who genuinely loves you, understands you, supports you in all phases of life. I am able to share everything with him, which is great. He is genuine and simple. I think the best thing that happened to me was when we decided to be together forever,” she gushes.