Mary Kom evicted from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, bids an emotional farewell to fellow contestants

Indian boxing champion Mary Kom was one of the most well known contestants in Bigg Boss season 20. Her journey came to an end on October 24 after she was evicted in the latest episode of the reality show. Her departure during the weekend elimination left Amarapali Dubey emotional.

Mary Kom evicted

Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom lost her second lifeline and was evicted.

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Rohit Shetty stepped in as the host of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode this week in place of Salman Khan. He announced Mary’s eviction after she lost both her lifelines.

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Reacting to her elimination, the Olympic medallist expressed her gratitude for being a part of the game for a significant period and wished the contestants well for their continued journey. “Main itna din khel paya, itna experience mila. Bahut acha laga. I hope they will miss me… acha khel ke aana hai… personalities dikha ke aana hai," Mary Kom said, before playfully adding, “Ring mei ko kisi ko nahi chorungi”

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{{^usCountry}} “Thank you guys. It felt good spending time with you guys. Honestly, playing for so many days and getting this experience was great. I hope you will miss me. Please play well and show your personalities. If you’d met me in the ring, I wouldn’t have spared any of you." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Thank you guys. It felt good spending time with you guys. Honestly, playing for so many days and getting this experience was great. I hope you will miss me. Please play well and show your personalities. If you’d met me in the ring, I wouldn’t have spared any of you." {{/usCountry}}

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She also told Gullu to play well and said that Arishfa reminded her of her own daughter. As the housemates bid Mary Kom farewell, everyone came together to sing ‘You are a champion’ in unison, leaving her smiling.

Mary Kom had a rollercoaster journey inside the house. Her kitchen moments, joint workout sessions with fellow contestants, and lighthearted conversations grabbed much attention in the season. She also sparked backlash for her comments, particularly when she spoke about her own sporting records and achievements in boxing.

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As the criticism grew online, Team Mary Kom stepped in with a clarification and apology from her official account. The team said the boxer’s words were not meant to put down or compare her achievements with those of another athlete.

About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 which is currently airing on Colors TV and JioHotstar features a mix of names from the worlds of entertainment, sports and social media. The season’s contestants include singer Qazi Touqeer, television actors Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann and Isha Rikhi, Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey, actor Aasif Khan, singer Rhiti Tiwari, social media creator Arishfa Khan, gaming creator Tanmay Singh aka Scoutop, and actor-model Rohed Khan, among others.