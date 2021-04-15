IND USA
Mona Singh in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.
Mona Singh talks about her accident on Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin sets: ‘A light fell on my head, I got stitches’

  • Mona Singh opened up about the challenge she faced while shooting for Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She said that as the main lead, she had to continue filming even when she was unwell.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 03:07 PM IST

Mona Singh made her small screen debut with the popular show, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, in which she played the titular role. She talked about the challenges of a career in television and how she shot even when she was ill and gravely injured.

Before Mona began shooting, the makers of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and the channel told her that she would get two days off in a month. At the time, she did not understand what that meant.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mona said that she was there in almost every scene of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, as she was playing the lead role. As a result, she would ‘never get a break’, she added. She also talked about not comprehending what having two days off in a month meant until she actually began shooting.

“When I started to shoot, I realised, ‘Oh my God, TV is very tough.’ You have no right to fall ill also. Even if you are ill or dying, the telecast has to go. You have to shoot, no matter what. There was a doctor on set, taking care. There were some days when I had a drip on me. There was an accident which I went through. A light fell on my head, I got stitches. There were many things I had to face during Jassi which were very challenging but I was happily still doing it,” she said.

Also see: Pavitra Punia gives a message to trolls abusing her on Twitter, watch video

Last year, Mona was seen in two digital projects - Black Widows on Zee5 and the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain on ALTBalaji. She will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. She earlier worked with the two in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots.

