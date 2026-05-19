Nia Sharma hits back at Niharika Tiwari's ‘didn’t know you before Splitsvilla 16' remark: 'Unknown to be well paid'

The reality game show MTV Splitsvilla season 16 concluded with an explosive grand finale on Saturday. The finale witnessed several spicy revelations and heated arguments between contestants, and even between contestants and the hosts of the show. In one such exchange, contestant Niharika Tiwari told the host, actor Nia Sharma that she did not know her before Splitsvilla. While Nia did not react much at the time, she now appears to have subtly responded to the comment through a social media post. Nia Sharma hits back at Niharika Tiwari's 'I didn't know you' remark.

What happened between Nia Sharma and Niharika Tiwari Nia was one of the ‘mischief makers’ on the show, along with Uorfi Javed. The duo added several twists and turns to the contestants’ journey throughout the season. During the finale, Nia confronted Niharika for allegedly calling her “biased” in podcasts after the show. Nia said, “Biased hone ke liye kisiki existence ke baare mein pata hona chahiye (To be biased, I need to know about someone's existence). This was my very first time on Splitsvilla. Did I know anybody before this show? No. Did I know you, Niharika? Not at all, babe.”

To this, Niharika replied, “Mujhe bhi aap nahi pata thi (I didn’t know you before this show either)."

Nia then responded by saying that if someone questions the host of a show, they should have proper proof and evidence to support their claims. “No one is biased, we don’t have the authority to be biased. Now you are famous, within 3 months span. I have been here 15 years. I have seen the highs and lows," said Nia.