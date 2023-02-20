Orlando Bloom talks about 'challenging' relationship with Katy Perry: 'We're in two different pools and battle with....'

Actor Orlando Bloom talked about his relationship with singer-wife Katy Perry. In a new interview, he called his dynamics with her ‘challenging.' He shared the two fight their individual ‘battles’. He said sometimes Katy does not understand him, and he fails to comprehend her properly. The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. The two welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, on August 26, 2020. (Also read: Francesca Farago says boyfriend Jesse Sullivan got 'upset' after seeing Perfect Match: 'he left the house but then.....')

Orlando, recently discussed his relationship dynamics with Katy in an interview with Flaunt magazine. In a conversation with Flaunt, he said, “We’re in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.” He referred to Katy as ‘baby mama and life partner.’

He continued further and reiterated that though there are differences but they manage somehow, and told, "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, but I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Katy and Orlando began dating in 2016 and briefly broke up in February 2017, only to rekindle their romance a few months later. The couple got married on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and announced that they were expecting their first child in March, 2020. The two were blessed with daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August, 2020.

The news of pregnancy was announced by Katy in the music video of her single Never Worn White. She tweeted, “Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” followed by, “or carry around a big purse lol.”

Katy talked about why she contemplated suicide in 2017 after her split, Orlando to radio station SiriusXM CBC, “My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic. I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be. And then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed.”

On the work front, Katy can be seen as one of the judges on American Idol, season 21 among Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richle and Luke Bryan. She took to Instagram, and shared a couple of videos from the sets of American Idol, and wrote, “Idk you'll just have to watch #american idol rn” and “American idol is 21 years old so duhhh this szn is gonna be wild chaotic and maybe a lil sloppy in VEGAS like most 21st bdays in America.” The show will air from February 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.