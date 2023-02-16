Francesca Farago says boyfriend Jesse Sullivan got 'upset' after seeing Perfect Match: 'he left the house but then.....'

Francesca Farago rose to fame from reality TV show, Too Hot Too Handle' which premiered in Netflix in 2020. Fans can see her now in 'Perfect Match' a new dating reality show. Its first episode premiered on February 14. Recently, she wrapped up the shooting and talked about the show. In a new interview, she said her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan was very ‘upset’ after watching the trailer, and not going to further watch it. She said he is equally ‘supportive' too. (Also read: Hell's Kitchen winner Alex Belew talks about his most ‘demoralizing’ moment on show; calls it 'pure exhaustion')

In a conversation with Variety, when asked about how it feels about appearing on a show where you are romantically involved with other people as you are already in a relationship with Jesse in real life, she said," “My boyfriend isn’t watching. I wasn’t planning on watching. I’m so in love with him. It’s crazy how good we are all the time, 24/7, so I was like I don’t want to watch it just because it doesn’t interest me. But now, after hearing that I’m the villain, I need to be able to defend myself and defend my actions. Obviously, I feel like I just need to be aware of what was shown and what wasn’t shown. It is a little uncomfortable for both of us, but at the end of the day, I was single during filming, and he’s very aware of that and he’s very supportive. ”

She continued further and said, “The trailer got released, I thought he was a little bit upset, and he left the house and I was like, “Oh, damn, he’s upset,” but then he comes back with roses and a little note that saying he was so proud of me. He’s just so supportive. He’s not going to watch it, but he’s very supportive.”

She said she has decided not participate in dating shows, but wants to pursue a career in hosting. She has shown interest to host shows like ‘The Challenge’ among others. She shared that she has not seen the show Perfect Match yet, and said, “I actually haven’t seen it yet, so I have no idea what to expect, I’m a little nervous. I usually thrive in the more savage role, but I hope I don’t come across as a mean girl or anything like that. Because there were mean people on the show, and it wasn’t me. So, I’m just praying that they don’t make me look, like, mean.”