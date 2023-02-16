Hell's Kitchen winner Alex Belew talks about his most ‘demoralizing’ moment on show; calls it 'pure exhaustion'

Alex Belew, the winner of Hell's Kitchen Season 21, has joined the ranks of successful chefs who have competed on the Gordon Ramsay and FOX culinary competition. Although the title is a great addition to his resume, Alex recognized that it is only one aspect of building a strong culinary career. In a new interview, he talked about the 'challenges' he faced on the show, and called it ‘demoralizing.’ He also admitted his love for ‘fried chicken’ and aims to create appetizing dishes without appearing excessively egotistical. (Also read: Hell's Kitchen winner Alex Belew says 'it's easier for people to remark that chefs can't cook risotto but.....')

In a recent conversation with FoodSided, he discussed his culinary influences, the challenges he faced on Hell's Kitchen, and his future plans.

During his time on the show, Alex may had set a record for serving the most punishments in Hell's Kitchen history, and remarked them, 'Demoralizing.' Despite the tedium of tasks like slicing garlic and picking out peppercorns, he did not regret the opportunity to work under Gordon Ramsay. He experienced ‘flight and fight mode’ for every challenge which came through his way, and called it ‘pure exhaustion.’ But the grueling nature of the competition was balanced by a sense of community among the chefs, and Alex's experience in the restaurant industry prepared him well for the challenges he faced.

As the winner of the ‘Battle of the Ages’ season, Alex shared his thoughts on the importance of maturity and resilience in the culinary industry, and said, "Light bulb moment but comes through a series of trials and tribulations, successes and failures. As a chef, you become more resilient, every test gets you ready for the next test.”

According to him, the main reason he was crowned as the winner of Hell's Kitchen was his extensive experience that goes beyond merely cooking on the line or managing the pass. He believed that earning respect comes from a blend of leadership skills, running a real restaurant, and comprehending one's identity as a chef.

Throughout the competition, Alex stayed true to his signature flavors and recipes. He believes that the key to a winning dish is balance, incorporating salty, sweet, crispy, pureed, and other elements to create a perfectly balanced bite. His winning chicken wings dish showcased his ability to highlight everyday ingredients in a unique and memorable way.

He has recognized his fondness for fried chicken, but he wishes to cook delectable dishes without seeming excessively egotistical. This method was apparent in the meals he served during the entire season.

After his stint on Hell’s Kitchen, Alex sees numerous prospects on the horizon. He is prepared to seize any opportunity that comes his way, be it a role in the Gordon Ramsay franchise, a chance to own another restaurant, or an offer in the realm of food television. For him, the possibilities are vast, and he is eager to explore them.