Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Parag Tyagi remembers wife Shefali Jariwala with special note a month after death, calls her ‘best mom ever’

ByAnanya Das
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 08:44 am IST

Parag Tyagi shared a video collage featuring Shefali Jariwala with Simba and the special moments they spent together.

Actor Parag Tyagi has been dedicating notes to his late wife Shefali Jariwala since her death last month on June 27. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Parag shared a special post for Shefali--from her pet Simba, a month since her death.

Parag Tyagi shared a post for his late wife, Shefali Jariwala.
Parag Tyagi shared a post for his late wife, Shefali Jariwala.

Parag Tyagi shares special post on Shefali Jariwala's one-month death anniversary

In the post, Parag shared a video collage featuring Shefali Jariwala and Simba and the special moments they spent together. The note from Simba called Shefali "bestest Maa in the universe". The post read, "Simba to mom-to the bestest maa in the universe. Pari loves her baby Simba the most and Simba loves her mom the most."

It also read, "Today it’s been one month Simba hasn’t seen you physically but he can feel you and your presence around him, he can feel your love your presence your affection all around him. Mom stay happy stay blessed. I love you eternally. Keep praying and keep loving my mom.. lots of love to all wonderful friends -Simba Jariwala Tyagi (red heart emoji). #shefalijariwala #bestmomever."

About Shefali's death

Shefali, who shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag. However, she was declared dead on arrival. An accidental death report has been registered by the Mumbai Police in connection in connection with her death.

Shefali's career since 2002

Shefali broke out in 2002 with the overwhelming success of Kaanta Laga, a remix of the classic Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 film Samadhi. She later went on to feature in television reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside Parag Tyagi. Shefali also featured in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Parag Tyagi remembers wife Shefali Jariwala with special note a month after death, calls her ‘best mom ever’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On