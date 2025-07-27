Parag Tyagi remembers wife Shefali Jariwala with special note a month after death, calls her ‘best mom ever’

Actor Parag Tyagi has been dedicating notes to his late wife Shefali Jariwala since her death last month on June 27. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Parag shared a special post for Shefali--from her pet Simba, a month since her death. Parag Tyagi shared a post for his late wife, Shefali Jariwala.

Parag Tyagi shares special post on Shefali Jariwala's one-month death anniversary

In the post, Parag shared a video collage featuring Shefali Jariwala and Simba and the special moments they spent together. The note from Simba called Shefali "bestest Maa in the universe". The post read, "Simba to mom-to the bestest maa in the universe. Pari loves her baby Simba the most and Simba loves her mom the most."

It also read, "Today it’s been one month Simba hasn’t seen you physically but he can feel you and your presence around him, he can feel your love your presence your affection all around him. Mom stay happy stay blessed. I love you eternally. Keep praying and keep loving my mom.. lots of love to all wonderful friends -Simba Jariwala Tyagi (red heart emoji). #shefalijariwala #bestmomever."

About Shefali's death

Shefali, who shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag. However, she was declared dead on arrival. An accidental death report has been registered by the Mumbai Police in connection in connection with her death.

Shefali's career since 2002

Shefali broke out in 2002 with the overwhelming success of Kaanta Laga, a remix of the classic Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 film Samadhi. She later went on to feature in television reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside Parag Tyagi. Shefali also featured in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.