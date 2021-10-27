Raqesh Bapat shares picture with Shamita Shetty, says he is missing her

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty fell for each other on the show. Their fans even nicknamed the couple ‘Shara.’ After Bigg Boss OTT ended, Shamita entered the Bigg Boss 15 house while Raqesh remains outside. Now, in his latest post, Raqesh has said that he is missing Shamita.

On Wednesday, Raqesh shared a picture from Bigg Boss OTT, in which Shamita can be seen resting her head on Raqesh's shoulder. He captioned the post: “Missing vibes #shara @ShamitaShetty."

As soon as Raqesh posted the picture, their fans started commenting on it. One fan replied to the tweet by posting a video from Bigg Boss OTT and said, “Touchwood #ShaRa moments. They didn't utter a word here but this moment..Many times they would communicate with their eyes, hugs, holding hands, just sitting by each other." Another fan commented,“Your own words, 'Mere jaisa pyaar koi nahi kar sakta hai (No one can love you like me).' Look at you both now, giving competition to each other. Very difficult to make out who loves the most. There we see Shams talking about you all the time and here you are sharing your feelings with us. #ShaRa”

Earlier, while speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Raqesh praised Shamita for her outspoken and frank behaviour, he said: “She is a very strong woman, a woman I really appreciate, a woman I would want to be with. She has got a very strong mind, her thoughts are very clear. She has a pure soul. She is very caring. That’s what I love about her. She shows, and tells the other person what she feels. There is clarity, and I love people who have a lot of clarity. I do have a soft corner.”

Answering a fan who asked about their relationship status, he said, “It’s slow and steady. We have spent some time together, but not a lot of time, we need to know each other more, and I’m sure she does. I don’t want to rush into anything. In matters like these, you need to deal with the heart in the right place. Let’s see where it goes. We will put an effort. We like each other, we are great friends, hopefully when something happens, you will know.”