Rashami Desai reveals why she disappeared from TV for 4 years: ‘I was told my career is over’

Actor Rashami Desai is back on television with Star Plus’ Sayonee after being away from the small screen for several years. In an interview with Screen, she opened up about her time away from television, reflecting on the challenges she faced and the judgements she encountered throughout her career.

Rashami Desai on being away from daily soaps for 3-4 years

Rashami Desai recalls facing judgements in her showbiz journey. (Instagram)

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Rashami spoke about taking a break from showbiz for three to four years and said, “I had stopped working in between for 3-4 years. I did a Gujarati film, and I did a film on Zee5, Hisaab Barabar. I didn’t work a lot; I didn’t feel like it. I did get TV offers, but I couldn’t connect, or maybe I was not ready in that moment. I usually disappear for 3-4 years after doing a show. I really wanted to unlearn a lot of things. I did a lot of workshops; I was working on myself."

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Rashami said television’s long-term commitments had taught her several lessons, including things she needed to unlearn. She revealed that she had stopped reading social media comments over the past three and a half months, adding that she believed some trolling was paid for. She also stressed that online abuse needed to have limits, pointing out that it had driven several people to suicide.

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{{^usCountry}} Rashami said she had been underestimated because she was a woman. She criticised the tendency to portray women as objects on screen, stressing that female actors were more than their looks or glamour. She added that women had been stereotyped for too long and deserved recognition for their hard work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashami said she had been underestimated because she was a woman. She criticised the tendency to portray women as objects on screen, stressing that female actors were more than their looks or glamour. She added that women had been stereotyped for too long and deserved recognition for their hard work. {{/usCountry}}

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Rashami said she had much more to achieve as an actor and was confident in her abilities, but felt she had not been given the right platform. She added that people had generalised her as a television actor. She said, "When someone is so passionate about her work, you cannot just look at her in a glamorous way. It happened to me, and I decided not to work then. TV does not make you an object. It gives you a platform. It is a very underrated platform. TV has a stronger reach than any other platform, but it’s seen as taboo. So many people told me I am an overexposed face. I was told my career is over."

About Rashami Desai’s show Sayonee

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The romantic family drama, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is an official remake of the Malayalam television series Mazha Thorum Munpe, which aired on Asianet. The show stars Rashami Desai, Ajay Chaudhary, Jahnavi Soni and Gautam Vig in prominent roles.