Rubina Dilaik: Social media is a platform for you to explore; it’s not there to control you

Rubina Dilaik’s popularity has been rising each year. With her numerous fans supporting her personal and professional moves, the Shakti actor admits that her “heart is filled with gratitude for all their love.” She adds, “As an artist, the biggest reward for you is the love and appreciation that you get. That doesn’t match the awards out there. I have realised that life of an artist is dedicated to the audiences. We strive, entertain and perform for our audiences. When we are loved and accepted immensely, that gives us the validation of who we are.”

Recently, Dilaik was number seven on Twitter’s list of top 10 hashtags in the first half of 2021. She shares that after her Bigg Boss win earlier this year, she realised the impact of social media. She explains further, “If I said I am happy being talked about globally, then it would be an understatement. But, for me, the takeaway from Twitter trends is all about the love of my fans. I strive that my work should speak for me and recognition for that work is what we all look for. To be acknowledged on a global platform for your work is unmatchable. These trends prove how much people love me, talk about my work and the effort they put into showing it. It is commendable that they are so sincerely dedicated and reiterating their love for me that I am bound to be even more hard work so as to not let them down.”

While the actor enjoys social media, she also states that it is just a tool between her and her fans and one doesn’t need to go nuts about it. “I keep everything in life in a balanced state it also applies to my appearance on social media and its impact on my state of mind. Fitting into every trend, keeping a tab on what people say about you or replying to hateful comments is not important. Be who you are and know how to use social media. I am mindful of what I put out, what I want to represent on the platform and also what I want to absorb from it. I don’t pay attention to the comments and trolling.”

She adds, “When I notice how much effort and energy is put in by my fans to make my music videos or my videos viral, I acknowledge that. We need to learn the art of rejection and acknowledgement. At the end, it is for your own sanity. I am not swayed by what is happening on social media and nor can I keep posting because I want attention. There is a thin line which helps me balance. I have to keep a balance or things can get overwhelming,” she signs off.