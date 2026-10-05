Salman Khan brutally roasts ‘jealous’ Kanika Mann as she makes faces after Sara Ali Khan praises Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20. Watch

This Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan clarify several narratives, asking contestants not to be afraid of his criticism and urging them to play the game while showing their real personalities. Amid all the advice, several guests also visited the show, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. When they both praised Qazi Touqeer, Kanika Mann appeared visibly jealous. Later, Salman roasted her, leaving fans in splits.

Salman Khan roasts Kanika Mann

Salman Khan roasts Kanika Mann in Bigg Boss 20.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Sara and Ayushmann graced the show to promote their upcoming film, Udta Teer. As they interacted with the contestants, Sara praised Qazi and revealed that her best friend is a big fan of him. She revealed that her best friend had voted for Qazi when he participated in Fame Gurukul and is still rooting for him in Bigg Boss 20. She then requested Qazi to sing Afghan Jalebi, which he happily did. Ayushmann Khurrana also praised Qazi, telling him that he was doing a "good job".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As Qazi performed, Kanika mocked him and was seen making funny faces. Sara noticed it and asked Kanika why she did not seem happy with the performance. Kanika replied, "No your friend is also his friend, itna kyun chadha rahe hain aaplog inko aake (Why are you all hyping them up so much?)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Qazi performed, Kanika mocked him and was seen making funny faces. Sara noticed it and asked Kanika why she did not seem happy with the performance. Kanika replied, "No your friend is also his friend, itna kyun chadha rahe hain aaplog inko aake (Why are you all hyping them up so much?)." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sara then asked Ayushmann to tell Kanika that one of his friends is also a fan of hers. Kanika was seen pleading with Ayushmann to say it. Ayushmann then said, "Yes, one of my friends has a crush on you." Kanika was seen blushing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Salman then added a touch of humour and roasted Kanika. He said, "Yes, even my fan is a fan of yours. Ghar par jo fan laga hai aur chal nahi Raha hai, voh aapka bahut bada fan hai (Yes, even my fan is a fan of yours. The fan at home that’s installed but isn’t working is a huge fan of yours)."

The clip surfaced quickly on social media, with many praising Salman for roasting Kanika and calling her 'jealous and insecure'. One of the comments read, "The faces Kanika Mann was making while Ayushman n Sara were praising Qazi prove how insecure and jealous a soul she has! At least hide your insecurities in front of guests, man." Another commented, "Holy superiority complex with a side of insecurity." Another wrote, "Clown behaviour." Another comment read, "Salman is hilarious." Another wrote, "Salman Khan ne kya jawab diya hai (What a reply by Salman Khan)." Another wrote, "Salman's roast mode on. The way he put her back in her real place (laughing emoji)."

Bigg Boss 20 update

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a mid-week eviction, Rhiti Tiwari was eliminated from the house after Uditi Singh, Yung DSA and Mahhi Vij named her as the contestant with the least contribution. During this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman revealed that Mary Kom had received the fewest votes among the nominated housemates. However, as she had two lives, she only lost one and got another chance to survive in the house.

About Udta Teer

Helmed by Akash A Kaushik in his directorial debut, Udta Teer brings together a stellar ensemble including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 23.