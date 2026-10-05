Los Angeles, In "Sex and the City", Carrie Bradshaw loved her Manolo Blahnik shoes, Fendi bags and Christian Dior dresses but actor Sarah Jessica Parker says she never wears any of those iconic designer pieces ever.

Sarah Jessica Parker says she never wears any of her \"Sex and the City\" outfits

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Parker has the "SATC" wardrobe in her archive but says wearing them in real life would look too much like putting on a costume because they all belong to her character, Carrie Bradshaw, a New York-based newspaper columnist.

"No, I don't wear any of the wardrobe that I wore on the show ever. I have it. It's an archive, but I never wear it. I never have," Parker told People in a recent interview.

"There's a huge separation between myself and Carrie Bradshaw. So it would be like walking around in Sarah Sanderson's costume," she said, referencing her "Hocus Pocus" role.

"It doesn't seem applicable to my life."

Parker played the character in the beloved show from 1998 to 2004 and revisited the story for two films and a spin-off series, "And Just Like That...", which ran from 2021 to 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor bid an emotional farewell to the character in a social media post when the show ended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor bid an emotional farewell to the character in a social media post when the show ended. {{/usCountry}}

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"Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all," Parker wrote.

"I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all."

The HBO show, which was based on the newspaper column and 1996 book by Candace Bushnell, ran for 94 episodes and revolved around the lives of four female friends living in New York City: Bradshaw as the columnist, PR professional Samantha Jones , art dealer Charlotte York and lawyer Miranda Hobbes .

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