Shamita Shetty, heading to Bigg Boss 15, gets sweet advice from Neha Bhasin

After she finished Bigg Boss OTT as the second runner-up, Shamita Shetty is now eyeing the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. On Thursday evening, it was confirmed that the actor will be appearing in the upcoming season of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

While there are a few days left for the show to begin, Shamita's close friend Neha Bhasin revealed that she spoke to her after she decided to participate in the show and told her to take care of herself, especially since she's not going to be around.

“I was telling Shamita that that I will not be there with you inside the house this time so you please take care,” Neha said, speaking with the paparazzi in Mumbai on Friday. She added, “I would love to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 if approached for the same. The concept looks scary.”

This year, Bigg Boss 15 has adopted a jungle theme, with the contestants spending a few days out in the open before being allowed to enter the main house. As per the promos released, the new season has been dubbed ‘crazier’ and ‘bigger’.

Besides Shamita, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, both of whom appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, have confirmed their participation. Raqesh Bapat has been approached for the show but he said he's still thinking about it.

“Yes, I am approached for Bigg Boss 15. But I am still thinking. Everyone will get to know soon. There are priorities that are there in my mind in the outside world as well. So, lets see what happens,” he told Bollywood Life.

Other confirmed contestants are Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht. Varun Sood, on the other hand, confirmed that his girlfriend, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal wouldn't participate in the show. Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere on October 2.