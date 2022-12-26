Shraddha Walker murder case forced breakup with Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan Khan tells police

Amid the ongoing probe of Tunisha Sharma's death case, her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan has reportedly told police that he was 'so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country' after the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, that he decided to end his relationship with the late actor. The actor reportedly said that he told Tunisha that their relationship was not sustainable due to their different religions and age gap. Tunisha was found dead in Vasai on December 24. Also read: Cine workers' association demand SIT probe into Tunisha Sharma's alleged suicide

As per new agency ANI, during his first day in custody, Sheezan told Waliv police that he ended the relationship with Tunisha after seeing the media coverage of the Shraddha Walkar murder case. During interrogation, Sheezan reportedly also said that Tunisha had earlier attempted suicide after their breakup. Tunisha and Sheezan had reportedly broken up a fortnight before she was found dead on the set of a TV show in Mumbai. "Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," Sheezan said, reported ANI as it quoted police sources.

On Sunday, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent actor Sheezan Khan to police custody for four days in connection with Tunisha's alleged suicide. Waliv police produced him in court after his arrest in the case for abetment to suicide. The case was registered against him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her TV serial on December 24, according to Waliv Police. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police, reported ANI. Earlier, police said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged suicide could be her recent breakup with Sheezan. The FIR said that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what caused led to her alleged suicide, said Mumbai police.

Earlier, the police had sent the mobile phones of both Tunisha and Sheezan to a forensic lab for calls and chats between the two to be retrieved, and thereby find out what happened between the two before Tunisha's death, reported ANI. Police have recorded statements from Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, and her maternal uncle. As per ANI, Vanita Sharma, Tunisha Sharma's mother has said, "Sheezan cheated Tunisha, he was involved with some other girl but despite that, he was with Tunisha. Sheezan should not be spared, he should be punished."

(With ANI inputs)

