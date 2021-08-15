Step inside Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai’s baby nursery with macrame tapestry and rattan lights

Kishwer Merchant, who is set to welcome her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai, shared pictures and videos of the baby’s nursery on her Instagram Stories. The room was done up in neutral earthy tones, with macrame tapestry hanging on one wall. A variety of rattan lights could be seen in the form of a pendant lamp as well as fairy lights.

In some videos, Kishwer and Suyyash’s dog could be seen with his eyes on the wooden cot. He even got inside in one of the clips.

Kishwer Merchant shared pictures of her baby nursery on Instagram Stories.

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai’s dog also featured.

Earlier, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, Kishwer and Suyyash opened up about their first reactions to her pregnancy. “It was more like a shock,” Suyyash said, adding that Kishwer stayed inside the washroom for several minutes when she went to take the pregnancy test.

“The moment I went in, she is sitting on the toilet seat and she is like…*imitates her being slumped over* And I am like, ‘Oh s**t, are you serious?’,” Suyyash said. Kishwer said that there were several minutes of silence.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kishwer said that the timing of her pregnancy is ‘really bad’, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this — stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make,” she said, adding that she expected to be ‘chilled out, travel around, and meet her friends’.

However, Kishwer chose to focus on the positive side and said that due to the pandemic, she and Suyyash were able to spend a lot of time together. The couple tied the knot on December 15, 2016.