Sudha Murty reveals why Narayana Murthy has same weight now as on their wedding day; fans hail her sense of humour

Sudha Murthy revealed why her husband Narayana Murthy has the same weight now as on their wedding day.

Talking about her husband, Sudha said, "Narayana Murthy shaadi mein kitne kilos the abhi utna kilo hi hai (Narayana Murthy has the same weight now that he had when we got married). Because I am a bad cook, my husband has maintained his weight." She smiled as she joked leaving everyone on splits.

Sudha also spoke about hearing Narayana Murthy's name for the first time and thinking that he is an 'international bus conductor'. “Ek mitra the uska naam Prasanna, aur woh mere colleague the Telco mein. Hum bus se jaate the harroz kaam k liye. Aur har roz ek book lete the, every book has this--Narayana Murthy Istanbul, Narayana Murthy Peshawar, Narayana Murthy Paris. Mujhe laga ye Narayana Murthy international bus conductor he kya?” (I had a friend named Prasanna, who was also my colleague. Everyday he got a book... I was like who is this person, is he an international bus conductor?) Sudha's hilarious response made everyone giggle, but she had more to add.

She also recalled her colleague telling her that Narayana would like to meet her. She added, "Mujhe laga ekdum film hero ke jaisa handsome, bold, dashing. When he opened the door mujhe laga ye kaun he aadmi, chhota bachha? (I thought he would look as handsome and dashing as a film hero but when he opened the door I was like who is this small child?)." Her remarks made everyone burst out in laughter.

The clip was shared on Instagram by a fan account. A person wrote, "This was one of the best Kapil Sharma episodes!!! Sudha Murthy was not only humourous but also was so inspiring! I wish only she spoke throughout the episode!!!" "Sudha mam has ultimate sense of humour," said another person. "In love with her sense of humour..," read a comment.

NR Narayana Murthy is the co-founder of Infosys. Sudha was recently conferred with the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to social work. The duo tied the knot in 1978. They have two children--Akshata Murty and Rohan Murty. Akshata is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

