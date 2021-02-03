IND USA
Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the death of Swami Om.
tv

Swami Om's Bigg Boss nemesis Rohan Mehra condoles his death: 'I feel really bad'

  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra has expressed sadness at the passing of his one-time foe on the show, Swami Om.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:54 PM IST

Actor Rohan Mehra, who appeared in Bigg Boss 10, has expressed his sadness at the news of his co-contestant, Swami Om's death. On Wednesday, it was reported that the controversial godman, who was ousted from the show after a turbulent stint, died at his Ghaziabad residence.

In an interview, Rohan said that while he had differences with Swami Om on the show, he let bygones be bygones. It was because of an incident involving Rohan and Bani J that Swami Om was evicted from the Bigg Boss house, by host Salman Khan himself.

He told The Times of India, “After Bigg Boss, I never met him or spoke to him. It's unfortunate that he left the world and now I will pray for him so that his soul rests in peace." Rohan added, "Even though I had clashes with him in the house, I had left those feelings there only. I spent two-three months with him in the house, and I feel really bad about his death."

Also read: Swami Om, controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant, dies

Rohan said that he owes his popular nickname - Prince of India - to Swami Om. He said that he remembers the love he got from audiences, because of the name that Swami Om had coined for him.

Swami Om had reportedly contracted the novel coronavirus three months ago, and despite testing negative, hadn't fully recovered. His friend Mukesh Jain's son confirmed to Zee Media that he died due to paralysis.


