Swami Om, controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant, dies
- Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om has died. He had reportedly contracted Covid-19 three months ago.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Swami Om has died. The controversial godman appeared on season 10 of the reality show.
Swami Om had reportedly contracted the novel coronavirus three months ago, and despite testing negative, hadn't fully recovered. He died at his NCR home on Wednesday.
Swami Om’s friend Mukesh Jain's son confirmed to Zee Media that he died due to paralysis. "Due to paralysis, half of his body was paralysed," he added.
During his Bigg Boss stint, he courted controversy by instigating other contestants. He was ousted from the show by host Salman Khan after he threw urine on co-contestant Bani J.
In 2017, he was arrested in connection with an old case, registered against him in 2008 for his alleged involvement in a brawl. The case was registered at Lodhi Colony police station, but Om had been absconding, said the police. In 2014, a city court had declared him a proclaimed offender in the case.
