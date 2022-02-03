TV and OTT will come closer with time: Satyajit Sharma

Having worked on different platforms, Balika Vadhu actor Satyajit Sharma says OTT and TV are two parallel mediums and the gap between the two has started to narrow down.

“What we watch on OTT is basically an extension of TV content. Back in 80s and early 90s we used to have 30-odd episodes on TV that had beautiful stories similarly now on OTT we have 8-9 episodes which run in different seasons. I don’t understand the business model but content wise digital shows are very rich and shot in controlled environment. I can’t say if both will bridge but they will continue lending and borrowing between themselves which will bring both medium closer.”

Sharma feels that changes have started to happen. “Like OTT shows and films, we shot for our TV show for a month in real locations in Lucknow and today many shows are doing so. Another good point is that we have a broad storyline framework for a year which gives us hope that we won’t drag. Otherwise, we have only two-three storyline and then according to TRP and feedbacks it goes in any direction.”

Blaming it on the TRP game he says, “A film’s fate is decided on first three opening days whereas on TV the TRP numbers are declared every week and a judgment is passed. This is a huge pressure for makers. So, at times, rather than going by conviction makers get carried away for perception and show lose track. Historically, makers who have survived TRP pressure and had conviction in their content have made hit shows. We need to understand that cheezen pakne main samay lagta hai…so jaldibaazi acchi baat nahi hai!”

His last released film was Uri: The Surgical Strike. “I did a TV show Yeh Hain Chahtein and OTT series Bicchoo Ka Khel, Hum and DevDD. So, I am balanced well between different mediums. I have also shot for an OTT series that will come next.”

Sharma’s character in his current show will have shades of grey. “I play a local don with grey shades in Sab Satrangi but he is good at heart. This is another welcome change in TV that characters are being explored beyond black and white. I will give credit to writer-director Saurabh (Tewari) for the script as that’s how it should be.”

The versatile actor has been coming to Lucknow since 1989 when he was largely associated with theatre. “We staged the play Raktbeej which was also filmed by Doordarshan with multi-camera set-up. There after I did many plays but this the first time, I got chance to stay for this long and shoot something.”

As of now Sharma is enjoying the cold weather of Lucknow. “I am from Delhi so I am used to winter chill but had been missing it in Mumbai. On my recent stay I went for long walks enjoying local delicacies and getting the feel of city. Since, I am a vegetarian so I can’t taste popular non-veg delicacies but there is a lot to offer for us as well especially sweet delicacies.”