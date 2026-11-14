LONDON — British children’s author and TV personality David Walliams is under investigation for serious sex offense allegations made after news outlets reported that he used his fame to groom girls and young women for sex, London police said Friday. UK police launch sex offense investigation into children’s author and TV personality David Walliams

The Metropolitan Police said it had received a number of allegations of past abuse following the joint investigation this week by ITV News and the Guardian newspaper.

One woman said in the reports that she was sexually assaulted by Walliams at his London home when she was 15, while others accused him of grooming them when they were teens.

Police said the allegations made in recent days are different from those reported by the news outlets. Investigators, however, will look into the news stories for evidence of other crimes.

Walliams, 55, has denied the allegations, saying he had not broken any laws and was not a sexual predator.

“I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me,” Walliams said in a letter to ITV and the Guardian. “Whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did.”

Walliams is best known as the co-creator and co-star in “Little Britain,” a hugely popular TV comedy sketch show in the 2000s, but he’s also a celebrated children’s book author with some 40 published titles that sold more than 60 million copies worldwide, according to his website.

Several books, including “Gangsta Granny,” have been adapted into BBC comedy dramas and stage productions.

Producers of “Fing!” — an upcoming film based on another book by Walliams — said in a statement Tuesday that they had removed his cameo appearance and he “will have no involvement in the film’s release or promotion.” He is credited as a co-writer.

U.K. distributor Sky told Variety it was dropping the movie. Angel Studios, the U.S. distributor, did not answer The Associated Press’ emailed query about its plans for the film.

Walliams was dropped last year by publisher HarperCollins after allegations were made of inappropriate behavior. Few details were published at the time, but the Guardian reported that there were concerns about his behavior for years, including an allegation he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior female employee.

He was also a judge for a decade on “Britain’s Got Talent,” though he stepped down in 2022 after apologizing for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants.

Police did not name Walliams, as is customary when someone hasn’t been charged, but said the allegations involved a man in his 50s and were related to the ITV and Guardian report.

The Met did not indicate how many complaints it received or describe the nature of the allegations or where and when they were said to take place.

The reports into Walliams' alleged behavior were published a day after British actor-comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to 10½ years in prison for rape and sexual assault. The two stories together drew comparisons and caused wider soul-searching over celebrities getting away with sexual misconduct in the U.K.

Brand's accusers in court had come forward after a joint investigation by The Times and Channel 4. Since his sentencing, more women have come forward to make claims against him, The Times reported. Police are also investigating two other cases against him.

The Guardian and ITV said they spoke to more than 100 people during a three-year investigation into Walliams.

Walliams had sought a court injunction to prevent the news outlets from identifying him, but a judge rejected the application, saying such a legal measure would be “an exceptionally serious interference” with the media's rights.

Walliams had claimed that publication of sexual misconduct allegations would lead him to take his own life, but Justice Matthew Nicklin said it was the responsibility of mental health services to look after his safety.

Walliams has not spoken publicly since the story was first reported Tuesday afternoon.

Police, meanwhile, encouraged any sex offense victim to come forward.

“We know reporting allegations of this nature can be daunting, but specialist officers are on hand to provide support, answer questions and guide you through the process," Det. Supt. Mike Cagney said.

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