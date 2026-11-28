* Documentary charts charity challenge this year

UK's Princess Kate climbs mountains, fights cancer in intimate documentary more less

* Princess cries when she hears messages from her children

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* Kate says illness has totally changed her outlook

By Michael Holden

LONDON, - Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, discusses the struggles and fears she endured while being treated for cancer in one of the most revealing films about a British royal, which she hopes will help others fighting and recovering from the disease.

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In the documentary to be broadcast on BBC TV on Sunday, the 44-year-old princess, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, is seen crying as she listens to messages from her three children during a charity challenge to scale Britain's three highest peaks in 24 hours, which she calls a "pilgrimage".

"They gave me the reason to get out of hospital. They're going to give me the reason to finish this challenge," she tearfully tells her brother James Middleton, after he plays her the recordings from George, 13, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, 8, halfway through the endeavour.

CANCER FOUND AFTER SURGERY

Kate said in March 2024 she was having treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer after tests following major abdominal surgery found the disease, not long after it was revealed that her father-in-law King Charles also had cancer. She is now in remission after a course of chemotherapy.

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{{^usCountry}} The documentary provides the most intimate glimpse yet into the private life of Kate and her family, including the toll the illness took on her physically and mentally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The documentary provides the most intimate glimpse yet into the private life of Kate and her family, including the toll the illness took on her physically and mentally. {{/usCountry}}

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It follows the princess as she carries out the "National Three Peaks Challenge" — climbing Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon, the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales, a feat she completed in June to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

"I set out on this challenge to explore life after diagnosis," she told reporters at a screening earlier this week.

"As a solitary experience, in a way, as a pilgrimage... My hope is that this film will encourage compassion, showing the real value in standing alongside one another in the hardest of times."

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In the film's voiceovers, discussions during the challenge, and clips of meetings with other cancer sufferers, Kate says she had been confronted by her own mortality and it was "very hard to go back to the person you were before".

She also describes her own "really tough" experiences of being in hospital.

"You haven't got fresh air, no greenery around you. It's very stark and alien and stripped back," she says. "The darkness was a really scary, disorientating experience. I think I was sort of in and out of consciousness. It was a really dark time."

But perhaps the most striking are the moments involving her children, of whom she says: "Just being next to them, alongside them is enough. To be held."

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"Hello, mummy. I really love you and I hope you do well going up the mountain," Louis says in his message to Kate. "Remember, I'm always in your heart with you, and I love you very much."

The princess said the aim of the project was to give something back to those who cared for her as well as to help others as they navigated life with cancer. She said she knew her story was different to others and her words could not in any way reduce "the grief and pain that so many face".

"But for the days given back to me, I do hope to remind people that whatever road you face, whatever challenge ahead, you are not alone," she said. "And that beauty and joy can still be found, even amidst the darkest of times."

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The documentary will air on the BBC on November 29, before broadcasts on NBC in the United States, Channel 9 in Australia, and CTV and Noovo in Canada.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.