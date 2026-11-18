Actor Upasana Singh has questioned the lack of humanity in the entertainment industry during a recent conversation with Ankur Singh on his YouTube channel. Recalling a disturbing incident from her time as a judge on a comedy reality show, she spoke about how the race for TRPs can sometimes take precedence over people's well-being. She also opened up about unsafe working conditions on film sets, recalling the death of a lightman who fell from a height. Upasana Singh reveals harsh realities of entertainment industry.

Upasana Singh on poor working conditions on film sets Upasana recalled an incident from her time as a judge on a comedy reality show, when a contestant collapsed midway through his performance. She explained that many contestants travel to Mumbai without proper arrangements for food or accommodation, even as their expenses continue to mount. The contestant was eventually taken away in a van, but the makers' reaction left the actor shocked.

Instead of asking the crew to call a doctor or arrange ORS, Upasana revealed that the producer wanted the camera brought in immediately to record the contestant's condition. According to her, the makers wanted to capture his distress and ask whether he had collapsed due to starvation, rather than arrange something as basic as juice or food for him.

She added, “That day, I felt so bad, and I kept thinking that we have stooped so low that we have forgotten humanity. We are only focused on getting TRP; we are not thinking about his parents. What if something happens to him?”

The actor also shared another disturbing incident involving a lightman who fell from a height and died on the spot. She explained that technicians often work on elevated platforms called 'taraapa' to arrange lighting, while the extreme heat on film sets can make their working conditions particularly difficult.

Upasana recalled witnessing people die under such circumstances, claiming that the makers would move the deceased person aside and continue shooting. “I understand that producers invest a lot of money in a shoot, and stopping it can lead to huge losses. But is that investment bigger than the value of a human life? Even when an actor dies suddenly, a replacement is brought in the very next day. I understand that the show has to go on and that there are telecast commitments to fulfil, but certain things really pierce your heart. They make me question what we are doing as an industry. Have we lost all sense of humanity?”