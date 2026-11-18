Upasana Singh recalls producer continuing shoot despite lightman's death on set, questions ‘lack of humanity’ in industry
The actor criticised the entertainment industry’s focus on ratings and production commitments, sharing memories of a disturbing on set incidents
Actor Upasana Singh has questioned the lack of humanity in the entertainment industry during a recent conversation with Ankur Singh on his YouTube channel. Recalling a disturbing incident from her time as a judge on a comedy reality show, she spoke about how the race for TRPs can sometimes take precedence over people's well-being. She also opened up about unsafe working conditions on film sets, recalling the death of a lightman who fell from a height.
Upasana Singh on poor working conditions on film sets
Upasana recalled an incident from her time as a judge on a comedy reality show, when a contestant collapsed midway through his performance. She explained that many contestants travel to Mumbai without proper arrangements for food or accommodation, even as their expenses continue to mount. The contestant was eventually taken away in a van, but the makers' reaction left the actor shocked.
Instead of asking the crew to call a doctor or arrange ORS, Upasana revealed that the producer wanted the camera brought in immediately to record the contestant's condition. According to her, the makers wanted to capture his distress and ask whether he had collapsed due to starvation, rather than arrange something as basic as juice or food for him.
She added, “That day, I felt so bad, and I kept thinking that we have stooped so low that we have forgotten humanity. We are only focused on getting TRP; we are not thinking about his parents. What if something happens to him?”
The actor also shared another disturbing incident involving a lightman who fell from a height and died on the spot. She explained that technicians often work on elevated platforms called 'taraapa' to arrange lighting, while the extreme heat on film sets can make their working conditions particularly difficult.
Upasana recalled witnessing people die under such circumstances, claiming that the makers would move the deceased person aside and continue shooting. “I understand that producers invest a lot of money in a shoot, and stopping it can lead to huge losses. But is that investment bigger than the value of a human life? Even when an actor dies suddenly, a replacement is brought in the very next day. I understand that the show has to go on and that there are telecast commitments to fulfil, but certain things really pierce your heart. They make me question what we are doing as an industry. Have we lost all sense of humanity?”
About Upasana Singh
Upasana began her acting career at a young age and went on to establish herself in Hindi and Punjabi cinema, as well as television. She gained recognition for her performance as a hearing- and speech-impaired woman in Judaai (1997), starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar. She later appeared in films such as Sarfarosh, Ishq Vishk, Aitraaz, Hungama, Hulchul, Golmaal Returns and Judwaa 2. However, it was her role as Pinky Bua, Kapil Sharma's aunt on Comedy Nights with Kapil, that made her a household name.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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