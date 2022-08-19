When Friends star Matthew Perry beat up Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in grade school: 'It was pure jealousy'

Before Matthew Perry moved to the United States and became popular for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, he used to live with his mother in Canada, where he was also a top-ranked junior tennis player in his school. During his younger years, he also beat up future Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while they were in the same school. Also Read| When Matthew Perry was said to be in love with his Friends co-star Courteney Cox

Matthew and Justin Trudeau both attended Rockcliffe Park Elementary, a public school in Ottawa. Interestingly, Matthew's mom Suzanne Marie Morrison also worked as a press secretary to Justin's father Pierre Trudeau while he was the Prime Minister. Matthew said it was 'pure jealousy' that led him to attack the son of the then Canadian Prime Minister who went on to become the PM himself.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel in 2017, Matthew recalled going to the same school as Justin. He said, "I was a couple of years ahead of him. My friend Chris Murray who was also in the fifth grade in Canada reminded me we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. I don't know (why). We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy."

Matthew added that he is not proud of the incident. He said, "I’m not bragging about this. It’s terrible. I was a stupid kid I didn’t want to beat him up." He also said that he never spoke to Justin Trudeau about the fight. He joked, "But I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming the prime minister. I think he said, you know, ‘I’m going to rise above this and I’m going to become prime minister.’”

Justin Trudeau, who has been the Prime Minister of Canada since 2015, also reacted to Matthew's revelations and challenged him to a rematch. He tweeted, "I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?" The actor humbly replied, "I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)."

Matthew Perry, who is celebrating his 53rd birthday on Friday, August 19, finished writing his memoir in June. The autobiography, titled Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, is expected to hit the shelves by the end of this year.

