When will Dancing with the Stars Season 35 begin? Here's what to expect

With the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars all set to come to an end on Tuesday, November 25, fans are now looking forward to Season 35. The dance reality show had a major movement in 2025 as it marked its 20th year on the air. Here when fans can expect the Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars to come out.(Instagram/dancingwiththestars)

Season 34 has emerged as a major hit for ABC with strong ratings. The live plus same day viewership for the November 11 episode reached 6.67 million, the highest for a pre-Semifinals episode in six years, according to The Wrap.

Fans and critics are loving the performances and the show is trending and creating buzz online.

Tom Bergeron returns as guest judge

One of the highlights of this season was the return of former host Tom Bergeron as a guest judge. “This show is setting ratings records again, so next season bring back the results show. Let the whole country vote,” TV Insider quoted Bergeron as saying.

In the past, DWTS aired two nights a week with overnight voting. Now voting happens in real-time during the show.

Will there be a Season 35?

ABC has not announced the next season yet, but with the strong numbers from Season 34, a renewal is very likely. The network usually announces a new season several months before it premieres. For example, Season 34 was renewed in April 2025 five months before it started in September.

When will Season 35 start?

If approved, Season 35 will probably start in mid-September 2026 following the show’s usual schedule. DWTS has aired on Tuesday nights on ABC in recent years though it used to air on Mondays and sometimes on both Monday and Tuesday when the results show was included.

Also Read: Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale: Full list of guest performances

Before 2019, the show had two seasons a year.

Judges and cast

Permanent judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are expected to return. Guest judges will appear, usually announced a few weeks before the show. The full cast will be revealed in early September just weeks before the premiere though a few participants are sometimes announced earlier.

Also Read: Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale cash prize: How much money will your favorite contestant take home?

FAQs:

When will Dancing With the Stars Season 35 start?

Season 35 is expected to premiere in mid-September 2026, although ABC has not officially confirmed the new season yet.

Who are the judges for Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars?

Permanent judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli are expected to return. Guest judges may appear during the season.

How can I watch Dancing With the Stars Season 35?

The show airs on ABC, typically on Tuesday nights at 8/7c. Voting happens in real-time during the episode.