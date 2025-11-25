Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale: Full list of guest performances

The ballroom is gearing up for its last show of the year. Dancing with the Stars closes Season 34 on Tuesday night, with five couples left and one Mirrorball Trophy up for grabs. DWTS Season 34 finale guest lineup(Instagram/dancingwiththestars)

DWTS season 34 finale guests and guest performances

The episode opens with a group performance choreographed by Joey Pizzi, ABC News reported. The number is set to “Never Can Say Goodbye” by the Communards, and brings back all the Season 34 couples into the ballroom. Additional pieces during the night will run to “Sugar On My Tongue” by Tyler, The Creator; “Applause” by Lady Gaga; and “I Don’t Dance” by Alexander Jean.

Season 33 winners Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson will appear for a standalone number. Their performance is set to “Tanguera” by Fabio Hager Sexteto, keeping the finale tied to its recent champions.

Contestants who exited earlier in the season will also return for the closing show, Forbes reported. That includes Leavitt, who comes back after her elimination, along with several familiar names. Her Secret Lives co-star Jen Affleck, comedian Andy Richter, former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, NBA All-Star Baron Davis, and Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying. More Season 34 alumni are expected in the group appearances.

Live Tour preview and additional sets

The finale will also showcase a segment from the upcoming DWTS Live 2026 Tour, per Forbes reports. It will appear as part of the mid-show run and features professional dancers and troupe members. Those performances will be set to “Talk Talk (featuring Troye Sivan)” by Charli XCX & Troye Sivan and “The Fate of Ophelia (Alone in My Tower - Acoustic Version)” by Taylor Swift as per Forbes.

DWTS season 34 finale format

The episode is designed to stack multiple set pieces rather than slow down for long packages. Finalists set for three-round showdown, per ABC News. Each of the remaining pairs will perform three routines: a judges’ choice number, an instant dance, and a freestyle. No breaks between categories, and not much room for correction once the show starts rolling.

The Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale will air on Tuesday, November 25, at 8 p.m. ET. The finale will be simulcast live across both ABC and Disney+, and the next day on Hulu.

