Friday, Nov 07, 2025
Women's World Cup final exceeds daily average reach of IPL, viewership equal to Men's T20 tournament summit clash

PTI | ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 08:43 pm IST

Women’s World Cup registers highest numbers for digital cricket broadcast in India. 

India’s historic title victory in the Women’s ODI World Cup saw new benchmarks being set for cricket broadcast in the country, with the official broadcaster recording an overall reach of 446 million on its digital platform over the course of the tournament.

Women’s World Cup registers highest numbers for digital cricket broadcast in India. (Surjeet Yadav)
JioHotstar said in a release on Friday that the Women's World Cup final, which India won by defeating South Africa, was watched by 185 million users on its platform.

The viewership in the final exceeded the daily average reach of the Indian Premier League, while it also equalled the viewership recorded during last year's men's T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa.

The broadcaster stated in a release that the 446-million viewership was "the highest ever for women's cricket and greater than the combined total of the last three Women's World Cups, marking an extraordinary milestone in the evolution of women's cricket viewership in India."

"The Women in Blue's final act drew a peak concurrency of 21 million viewers as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team became the first Asian team to lift the Women’s World Cup," it said.

"In another record, 92 million tuned in to watch the historic clash on Connected TV (CTV), equalling the CTV viewership of T20 World Cup 2024 final and the World Cup 2023 final. The surge reflects a significant shift in viewing habits and highlights the deepening adoption of digital, large-screen sports consumption across India,” JioHotstar added.

