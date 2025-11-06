India's World Cup-winning women's team meets the President, gifts her a signed team jersey

Taking part in a victory tour worthy of first-time world champions, the Indian women’s cricket team visited Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to meet another woman who has blazed a trail in Indian history. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team were received by President Droupadi Murmu in the Indian capital, following quickly on the heels of having met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening. The Indian World Cup winning team presents the trophy to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.(PTI)

A social media post shared by the President’s official social media accounts, Indian players along with the support staff were seen in conversation with President Murmu in the wake of their historic victory over South Africa to clinch the World Cup trophy in Navi Mumbai. The players and team staff lined up for a picture with the President, before captain Harmanpreet presented her with the trophy at the official president's residence as well.

“The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation,” read the caption of the post on X.

‘They are one team – India’

“She said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances but they are one Team — India,” concluded the post, words which certainly ring true given the response the victorious campaign received in a historic moment for the sport in the country.

Alongside the trophy, President Murmu was also presented an Indian jersey which was signed by all members of the winning team. The visit to the President follows soon after the Indian team were also received by PM Modi to commemorate their special achievement earlier this week. The numbers included heroes of India’s World Cup campaign including captain Harmanpreet, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Pratika Rawal who continued to be present for the celebrations despite an unfortunate injury.

The Indian team lifted the World Cup drought and earned their first ICC trophy in women’s cricket following an emotional set of knockout victories, first over Australia in the semifinal followed by a 52-run victory over South Africa in the final itself. They end a long wait for silverware to reach Indian shores, and also marks a significant milestone for the sport as it takes a renewed focus on the subcontinent.