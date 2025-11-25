Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale: Who are the 5 finalists? Jordan Chiles, Robert Irwin and more

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 is nearing its end. The finale of the show is scheduled to be held tonight, November 25. With the audience showing their support for their favorite contestants, the final five celebrities and their dance partners will hit the dance floor to perform the style they have been challenged to. According to the reports of ABC News, the contestants will put up three dance numbers, which will include a "judges' choice" dance, an instant dance, and a freestyle routine. Dancing With the Stars Season 34 finalist

As for the trophy, the ball is covered with mirror pieces, with the name of the show added to it. Additionally, the design is sleek and has been named after Len Goodman as a tribute to the late ballroom dancer.

Meet the finalists

As for the finale of DWTS season 34, five contestants will battle it out for the mirrorball trophy. Each of the contestants has been provided with a dance style by the judges for one of the rounds in the last episode of the season.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

The popular reality TV personality, Dylan Efron, has reached the finale of Dancing with the Stars. Along with his partner, Daniella Karagach, the content creator showed off his dance moves and impressed the audience and the judges throughout the season. Efron has been challenged to perform a paso doble. The pair will perform to the tunes of Stampede, by Alexander Jean featuring Lindsey Stirling. For his freestyle round, Dylan will dance to Something in the Heavens by Lewis Capaldi.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Known for her roles in Freakier Friday, The Parent Trap, and many others, Elaine Hendrix showed off her dancing talent on the reality show. While the judges and the audiences appreciated it, the actress will perform for the final time, for the trophy. Judge Derek Hough chose rumba as the dance style for her and her partner Alan Bersten, which they will perform to Take My Breath Away by Jae Hall. In the freestyle round, Hendrix will dance to the tunes of I Hope I Get It (from A Chorus Line).

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

The wildlife conservationist, Robert Irwin, has also reached the finale of Dancing With the Stars, alongside his partner, Witney Carson. The pair will perform a quickstep dance to Jet's Are You Gonna Be My Girl?, as Derek Hough chose the dance number for them. In the freestyle format, Irwin and Carson will perform to Black & Gold by Sam Sparro and The Nights by Avicii.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

The social media personality Alix Earle has reached the finale of Dancing With the Stars season 34. Known for her internet engagements and brand collaborations, Earle put her best foot forward in the dancing show, alongside her partner, Chmerkovskiy. The pair will perform samba in the judges' choice round by shaking a leg to Hip Hip Chin Chin by Club des Belugas. For freestyle, the media personality is to dance to Maneater by Nelly Furtado and Sports Car by Tate McRae.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

The Olympic gold medalist gymnast, Jordan Chiles, will hit the dance floor for the final time with his partner, Ezra Sosa. The pair has impressed the audience with their moves throughout the season. For the judges’ choice round in the finale, Chiles will perform the paso doble to the song Breakin' Dishes by Rihanna. In the freestyle round, the athlete will dance to Motivation by Normani.

FAQs:

Q1. Who are the judges for Dancing With the Stars season 34?

Ans. Dancing With the Stars season 34 is judged by Derek Hough, Inaba Bruno Tionoli, and Carrie Ann.

Q2. Where can the Dancing With the Stars season 34 finale be streamed?

Ans. Dancing With the Stars season 34 finale can be streamed on ABC and Disney+.

Q3. Is Dylan Efron Zac Efron’s brother?

Ans. Yes. Dylan and Zac Efron are brothers.