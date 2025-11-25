Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale: Release date, time and where to watch

Dancing with the Stars season 34 is set to come to an end as the finalists aim to clinch the highly coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The final episode is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 25. As per ABC News, the finalists will perform three dance numbers: a "judges' choice" dance, an instant dance and a freestyle routine in the season 34 finale episode. Dancing with the Stars' season 34 finale(Instagram/dancingwiththestars)

The night will also include an opening number choreographed by Joey Pizzi to "Never Can Say Goodbye" by the Communards and feature the return of all season 34 couples in the ballroom, with additional performances set to "Sugar On My Tongue" by Tyler, The Creator; "Applause" by Lady Gaga; and "I Don't Dance" by Alexander Jean.

Finalists' performances

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson will take on a quickstep to Jet’s Are You Gonna Be My Girl before switching gears for a freestyle routine set to Sam Sparro’s Black and Gold and Avicii’s The Nights. Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy are bringing a samba to Club des Belugas’ Hip Hip Chin Chin, followed by a freestyle mash-up of Nelly Furtado’s Maneater and Tate McRae’s Sports Car.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa will perform a dramatic paso doble to Rihanna’s Breakin’ Dishes and return later with a freestyle to Normani’s Motivation. Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten are set for a rumba to Jae Hall’s cover of Take My Breath Away, then a theatre-inspired freestyle to I Hope I Get It from A Chorus Line. Rounding out the finalists, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach will deliver a paso doble to Alexander Jean’s Stampede featuring Lindsey Stirling, before closing with a freestyle to Lewis Capaldi’s Something in the Heavens.

When and where to watch

The season 34 finale will be aired on Tuesday, November 25, at 8 pm ET. As per The Sporting News, the final episode can also be streamed on Fubo. The finale will span three hours instead of the usual two.

