Taylor Frankie Paul makes waves as new Bachelorette, teases shocking eliminations

Taylor Frankie Paul isn't easing into her season of The Bachelorette. Just hours into filming, the new bachelorette is already warning viewers, and the men, that eliminations won't always wait for rose ceremonies.

New bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul teases an unpredictable season

During Wednesday’s Golden Bachelor finale, ABC aired a prerecorded segment where Taylor, 31, spoke about the group of contestants now competing for her final rose.

She said the cast is strong across the board, which has only made decisions tougher. “They’re all amazing,” she told host Jesse Palmer, noting that chemistry showed up fast and in unexpected places, as reported by US Magazine.

Still, she made it clear she’s not following the usual playbook, comfort matters, and authenticity matters. And she intends to keep the environment loose, even if that means breaking format. “If I want to wear Crocs tonight, I’m wearing my Crocs,” she said, adding that she prefers conversations where everyone lets their guard down.

Taylor Frankie Paul on surprise eliminations

Jesse, 47, then revealed that Taylor had “literally” sent someone home just hours earlier, before any formal ceremony, per US Weekly. Taylor didn’t deny it. She explained that the contestant pushed back at her directly, and that was enough. “Absolutely not,” she said. “I’m not here to waste your time, please don’t waste mine.” One of the remaining men later told her the sudden exit terrified him. “Good,” she said with a shrug.

Taylor admitted the tough part isn’t removing troublemakers. It’s cutting the good ones. Being away from home has added to the strain. The ABC star, who shares two children with ex-husband Tate Paul and a toddler with ex Dakota Mortensen, said the unfamiliar routine has been its own challenge, US Weekly reported.

The lighter side, she added, has been the big group dates. “They’ve been insane,” she said. Jesse teased a chaotic Dancing With the Stars crossover and confirmed that members of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives dropped in to give Taylor advice. Not every contestant welcomed the visit, and Jesse noted that some “got lashed” in the process.

Taylor said it’s been “fun to watch them shake a little,” though she believes her future husband is somewhere in the house. “On my end, absolutely,” she said. The Bachelorette premieres March 22, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.