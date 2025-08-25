Selena Gomez sparks bachelorette party buzz with outing in Cabo with girlfriends, fans wonder where is Taylor Swift

Singer-actor Selena Gomez was spotted having a blast in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in what many believed to be her bachelorette party with her girlfriends. However, fans couldn't help but notice the absence of her close friend Taylor Swift, sparking curiosity among social media users about where Taylor was. Taylor Swift, who has been friends with the star for almost 20 years, is on the guest list to attend Selena Gomez’s nuptials in September,

Selena Gomez's Cabo getaway

On Sunday, Gomez was pictured letting loose in Cabo San Lucas. Several photos have surfaced on social media showing Gomez, 33, soaking up the sun and having a blast on a luxury yacht with her closest friends. She is seen with her friends including Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, and her cousin Priscilla Marie.

Gomez, who is busy planning her wedding with music producer Benny Blanco, 37, was seen in a one-piece strapless black swimsuit with an oval-shaped keyhole. Gomez was spotted sipping cocktails, dancing, and taking selfies with her friends, clearly having a great time.

For her fans, Gomez's Cabo getaway with friends, minus fiancé Benny Blanco, has bachelorette party vibes written all over it. The destination is a favourite among couples-to-be, which further fueled speculation about the nature of her trip.

Gomez was also spotted stepping off the yacht to take in some of the local sights. For the outing, she paired her one-piece swimsuit with white pants and brown boots. Gomez accessorised with black sunglasses and wore her hair down.

Taylor Swift absence raises eyebrows

While many of Gomez's girlfriends were part of the Cabo celebration, her close friend Taylor Swift, 25, was noticeably absent. It sparked speculation and discussion on social media, including Reddit.

One fan wrote, “Where is Taylor?”, with another mentioning, “My guess? Kansas City with Travis as it is a rare weekend off for him during football season.”

Swift, who has been friends with the star for almost 20 years, is on the guest list to attend Gomez’s nuptials in September, along with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, 35.

While Gomez spent the weekend on a yacht, her fiancé was rumoured to be spotted on his bachelor party in Las Vegas with approximately 25 friends, according to DeuxMoi.

What do we know about Selena and Benny’s marriage

Sometime back, the Daily Mail reported that the Only Murders in the Building actor and the music producer will exchange vows in a star-studded ceremony in California in September. It is being said that the nuptials will only be attended by their close friends and family. Invitations have already been mailed, including to Selena’s friend Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

In July this year, the Only Murders in the Building actor used her Rare Beauty brand’s TikTok account to spill details about the food she hopes to serve on her big day.

Straying from a traditional menu, Gomez named the unexpected dish she wants on the big day. “My preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy,” she said, adding, “My Nana’s biscuits and gravy. That sounds like dessert to me. Whenever that day comes, I do know I don’t want a big cake.”

More about Selena and Benny’s relationship

Benny and Selena started dating in June 2023, although their romance wasn't widely known until December that year. The couple had previously collaborated professionally on several projects, including Selena's songs Kill 'Em with Kindness (2015) and Trust Nobody (2017), as well as the music video for Benny's song I Can't Get Enough. After a whirlwind romance, they announced their engagement in December 2024. Benny recently revealed that their upcoming wedding would be a "chill" yet "amazing" celebration.