Wish to do a character from rural India: Mansi Srivastava

Actor Mansi Srivastava feels surviving in the industry is not an easy task as one has to be on toes and needs to better oneself constantly.

“If we stop upgrading ourselves our work as creative people will certainly become stagnant. Audience is smart enough to figure that out! So that’s what I have been doing in last the two lockdowns. I went digital, as work was on hold! I came up with vlogs, reels, videos and started my own online channel to stay connected. This polished my craft and I got to rework on myself as a performer. I have very well understood the importance of digitization during the pandemic,” says Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Ishqbaaaz and Divya Drishti actor.

Work was on for Srivastava before the lockdown and she wrapped her show Ishq Mein Marjawan-2 in the beginning of the year. “After the show, I got busy with my two-web series among them one was totally shot in Lucknow and will stream later this year. Then, I got this pivotal role in the ongoing show Kundali Bhagya which brought me back on television,” she adds.

Second wave was hard for the Dil Boley Oberoi actor too and her experience made her promote a vaccination drive in UP. “My parents as well as my grandmother got hopsitalised and that shook me up totally. I have learnt that to fight the virus and to keep it at bay one has to be vaccinated. Life should be foremost and so vaccine safety is a must for all. If I could break those myths and can bring even a few to the vaccine centres I will be happiest soul around.”

The young actor has been part of numerous shows and finds many roles close to her heart. “I cherish all the roles that I got to portray till date but the one closest to me is the role for a film with actor Pankaj Tripathi that still awaits release. As OTT is in its best phase I hope this film too could get a digital release. I wish to do a character from rural India and now this needs to be worked upon soon,” adds Srivastava.