A Love Other Than Yours review: What happens when a 10-year relationship becomes complicated, messy and difficult to walk away from

A Love Other Than Yours web series review

Cast: Seo Kang Joon, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Joo Ahn and Jo Aram.Director: Hwang Seung Gi and Lee Ga Ram.

Rating: ★★★.5

A Love Other Than Yours review: Seo Kang Joon and Ahn Eun Jin's K-drama asks if 10 years of love is enough to stay together.

A Love Other Than Yours is not the kind of K-drama that makes you want to root for a couple from the very first episode. In fact, six episodes in, you may find yourself changing your mind about almost everyone. Starring Seo Kang Joon, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Joo Ahn and Jo Aram, the 14-episode Prime Video drama starts with a fairly familiar premise: what happens when a couple who have been together for 10 years realise they may no longer want the same things? But the further the story goes, the less it feels like a straightforward breakup drama.

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It is about two people who have grown deeply comfortable with each other, but also deeply tired. It is about guilt, financial pressure, career failures, emotional dependence and the kind of love that can slowly start feeling like an obligation. The drama hasn't exactly become a ratings monster in South Korea, but it has generated plenty of debate among K-drama viewers.

What is the plot?

Ho Nam Goong (Seo Kang Joon) is an assistant manager at Hunmin Confectionery, while Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) is a struggling film director trying to keep her career alive amid a professional crisis and problems with a troublesome actor. They have known each other since they were seven and have been dating for 10 years. They don't officially live together, but their apartments are directly opposite each other, so they are constantly in and out of each other's homes. They share food, household chores and the mundane routines of everyday life, almost like a married couple without actually being one.

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{{^usCountry}} He is the person Mi Do can always depend on, but that support is increasingly making her feel like she is being looked after rather than living her own life. As her career begins to fall apart, he repeatedly tries to rescue her. He wants to use his savings to finance her film, finds work for her and even interferes with some of her professional decisions because he believes he knows what is best for her. His intentions are good, but his constant need to fix things leaves Mi Do feeling like a burden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is the person Mi Do can always depend on, but that support is increasingly making her feel like she is being looked after rather than living her own life. As her career begins to fall apart, he repeatedly tries to rescue her. He wants to use his savings to finance her film, finds work for her and even interferes with some of her professional decisions because he believes he knows what is best for her. His intentions are good, but his constant need to fix things leaves Mi Do feeling like a burden. {{/usCountry}}

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Then comes Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn), a tough legal adviser involved with the company financing Mi Do's project. He and Mi Do clash almost immediately, but there is an undeniable attraction underneath their arguments. Meanwhile, Ho's growing friendship with his junior colleague Park Sua (Jo Aram) introduces another possible complication. Suddenly, this is no longer just a story about one couple falling apart.

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Movie Review A Love Other Than Yours review 3.5/5 Ho Nam Goong and Lee Mi Do have been in a relationship for a decade, grown deeply comfortable with each other, but also deeply tired. Director Hwang Seung Gi and Lee Ga Ram. Cast Seo Kang Joon, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Joo Ahn and Jo Aram. Verdict A Love Other Than Yours is a provocative, messy mirror held up to long term relationships. It avoids easy answers, forcing the audience to watch flawed people make terrible decisions in the name of love and self preservation.

Story so far: Episodes 1-6 [Spoilers]

The first two episodes establish how far apart Nam Goong and Mi Do have grown. They roleplay as strangers at a bar to bring some excitement back into their relationship, but the game takes a painful turn when Mi Do says she wants to break up. Nam Goong, who had planned to propose that night, is left blindsided. The conflict is clear: he believes they are moving towards the next stage of their relationship, while she feels she has already reached its end. After 10 years together, their biggest problem is no longer a lack of familiarity but the possibility that they have become too comfortable to recognise what they actually want.

Episodes 3 and 4 explore why Nam Goong is so determined to take responsibility for Mi Do's life. His need to protect and provide is tied to his difficult relationship with his mother and years of emotional baggage. He even donated a kidney to her despite being left with loan-shark debt because of her.

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Then, Tae Seung enters the picture through Mi Do's film project. Their frequent clashes slowly give way to an undeniable tension, while Nam Goong grows closer to Sua at work, creating a parallel dynamic between the two relationships. By episodes 5 and 6, things get considerably messier. Tae Seung kisses Mi Do when she is emotionally vulnerable and later suggests that they should simply hook up until she gets married and he gets bored of what he sees as a temporary relationship. Mi Do eventually gives in to the intimacy but chooses to keep what happened from Nam Goong.

By the end of episode 6, the drama has moved well beyond a straightforward breakup story. All four characters are dealing with their own insecurities, baggage and unmet needs, and their increasingly tangled relationships suggest that things are only going to get messier from here.

Performances

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Seo Kang Joon is particularly effective in the quieter scenes as Nam Goong. It would have been easy to write him as the ideal boyfriend who does everything right and is then left behind by his partner. Instead, the actor gives him enough insecurity and emotional baggage to show that his constant need to help and protect Mi Do is not entirely healthy either.

Ahn Eun Jin brings a lot of vulnerability to Mi Do, especially as her personal and professional lives begin to unravel. She can be frustrating and difficult to understand at times, but that is also what makes her performance work. Mi Do is struggling with her career, increasingly uncomfortable with how dependent she has become on Nam Goong and unsure of what she actually wants from her life. Eun Jin captures that emotional exhaustion, which at times feels close to depression, without reducing Mi Do to someone who simply needs to be rescued.

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Lee Joo Ahn brings a more unpredictable energy to Tae Seung. His scenes with Mi Do have an edge to them, but the circumstances surrounding their relationship make it difficult to simply romanticise their chemistry. Jo Aram's Sua is more understated by comparison, which suits the character. Her growing closeness with Nam Goong does not initially feel as dramatic, but that quietness could make their dynamic more complicated as the story moves forward.

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Direction

The direction works best when the drama lets the characters' surroundings quietly reflect what is happening between them. Nam Goong and Mi Do living in apartments directly opposite each other is a particularly smart choice. They are close enough to walk into each other's homes without thinking twice, yet emotionally, they are slowly drifting apart. The show also gets the slow breakdown of a long-term relationship right.

There isn't one dramatic moment that suddenly destroys everything. Instead, the distance builds through small disappointments, things left unsaid and the feeling that both people are changing in ways the other can no longer keep up with. At times, though, the drama leans a little too heavily into familiar K-drama territory, particularly with the family history, financial troubles and emotional baggage. These elements can feel more dramatic than necessary. Thankfully, the central relationship remains grounded enough to keep the story from becoming completely melodramatic.

What works

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The K-drama doesn't give you an easy person to root for. The more the story unfolds, the harder it becomes to divide the characters into the one who is right and the one who is wrong. Mi Do's choices are understandably frustrating, especially when it comes to Nam Goong, who has spent years supporting her. But his way of loving her isn't entirely healthy either. He is so used to stepping in, fixing things and protecting her that he sometimes forgets that she needs the space to make her own decisions, even when those decisions might be bad ones.

The show also gets something about long-term relationships right. After 10 years, walking away isn't as simple as deciding you no longer love someone. You are also walking away from a routine, a shared history and a future you have probably imagined together for years. Sometimes people stay because they are still happy. Sometimes they stay because starting over feels much harder.

That is where the drama becomes more relatable than its cheating storyline suggests. It keeps asking what love is supposed to look like when two people have spent so long taking care of each other. Does helping someone always mean you are supporting them? When does care become control? And can being constantly looked after eventually make the other person feel smaller? These questions give A Love Other Than Yours more depth than a straightforward relationship drama. Its characters may make frustrating choices, but the emotions behind those choices are what keep the story interesting.

What does not work

The writing sometimes tries to make the story feel more layered and profound than it actually is. A Love Other Than Yours is a fairly simple story about two people who have been together for a decade, slowly falling out of love and making choices that hurt each other. There is nothing particularly unfamiliar about that premise. Infidelity, emotional distance and falling for someone outside a long-term relationship are realities that have been explored in Indian cinema too, most notably in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which also sparked polarising reactions when it had released. The drama surely has similar themes of infidelity but the movie was much more complicated in terms of marriage and cheating.

The problem is not that the drama is exploring a complicated relationship. It is that the writing occasionally seems too eager to explain that complexity instead of simply letting the characters and their actions speak for themselves. Some of the dialogue about how relationships change after 10 years feels overly explanatory, as though the audience needs to be told what the show is trying to say. The pacing also feels uneven at times. The emotional stakes are high, but certain developments happen so quickly that the characters do not always get enough room to process what has happened before the story moves on.

The biggest issue, however, is the cheating storyline. Mi Do physically crosses a boundary with Tae Seung, even if she did not want to and feels guilty about while Nam Goong, despite his growing closeness with Sua, has not reached that point or even clearly started considering another relationship. His interactions with Sua can certainly be interpreted as emotional wavering, but the two situations are not quite the same. That imbalance makes the storyline harder to sit with, particularly when the drama appears to be positioning both relationships as parallel possibilities but only one is making those complicated decisions.

The show wants the audience to sit with moral grey areas, but there are moments when that ambiguity becomes frustrating rather than compelling. There is also a danger that the story could eventually turn all four characters into people who hurt each other simply because the plot needs another complication. That would take away from the more interesting question at the heart of the drama: what happens when two people realise that the relationship they have spent 10 years building may no longer be the relationship they want? That, rather than the possibility of everyone cheating on everyone else, is where A Love Other Than Yours has the most potential. And one has to wait to see how next 8 episodes unfold.

Verdict

A Love Other Than Yours is not an easy watch, and that is perhaps why it has sparked such divided reactions. It is not asking viewers to simply pick a side. It is a provocative, messy mirror held up to long term relationships. It avoids easy answers, forcing the audience to watch flawed people make terrible decisions in the name of love and self preservation.