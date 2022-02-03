Aahana Kumra buys her first house in Mumbai: Hardly said no to projects as I wanted to save

Actor Aahana Kumra recently bought a house in the suburbs of Mumbai, which she says is “a big achievement”. Talking about how she has always been manifesting it, she says, “Getting a house in Mumbai is a big deal. Since the past six years, whenever I travelled for shoots, I used to pick up something or the other like carpets and showpieces for my own house (even before purchasing it).”

Kumra says that she has been cutting down on her expenditures to turn her dream into reality. “I would hardly go out because I wanted to save money. I did whatever I could, including paying an EMI, to get the house in place. In the last few years, I’ve hardly said no to a project. Thankfully, all that has converted into something great for me,” she says, adding that buying a car and a holiday home is the next big goal for her.

The 37-year-old adds that her parents are “over the moon” now that she has been able to achieve her dream and that they will be moving in with her: “I’ve always had them around me. I’m not somebody who’s very big with friends. In fact, I love vacationing with my family.”

Apart from the new property that has been keeping her busy, the Call My Agent: Bollywood actor spent the last month taking care of her mother who had to be hospitalised after contracting Covid-19. “I was in Aishmuqam Dargah, Kashmir, when my sister told me that mum has to be admitted. I was completely rattled and started crying inside the dargah,” Kumra recalls, adding, “There was a cloud of depression when I came back to Mumbai. I had dedicated entire January to her. I hardly took up shoots. It took a mental toll on me. But God heard my prayers and she’s fine now.”