Two days after the first Pakistani Netflix show, Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, was announced, the All India Cine Workers Association demanded a ban on the series in India. This is despite Netflix not yet clarifying whether the show will be released in the country. The show, boasting a massive star cast, has been commissioned by Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa team.

AICWA demands ban on Pakistan's first Netflix show

Netflix announced December 4 release for first Pakistani original series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. more less

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On Tuesday, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a ban on the Pakistani series in India, urging him to ensure that the show is not released on Netflix India. “We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India,” the film workers’ body wrote, adding that ‘Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens.’

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In its letter to PM Modi, the AICWA invoked the I&B Ministry’s advisory from May 2025, which asked all streaming platforms in India to stop streaming Pakistani content. “After the Pulwama attack, AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. After the Pahalgam attack, the Government of India also imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content. On 8 May 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media. Releasing this series goes directly against the spirit of that advisory and against the sentiments of the nation,” the letter stated.

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Demand for punitive action

{{^usCountry}} The letter urged the Prime Minister to ensure that all OTT and streaming platforms strictly comply with the advisory and that Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is not released or streamed in India upon its scheduled release on December 4. The AICWA also demanded a “strong, permanent law with the severest penalties is enacted, so that Pakistani content, artists and productions are never again shown on Indian television, OTT platforms or cinema.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter urged the Prime Minister to ensure that all OTT and streaming platforms strictly comply with the advisory and that Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is not released or streamed in India upon its scheduled release on December 4. The AICWA also demanded a “strong, permanent law with the severest penalties is enacted, so that Pakistani content, artists and productions are never again shown on Indian television, OTT platforms or cinema.” {{/usCountry}}

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About Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

The series brings together three generations and six love stories, with relationships and the meaning of love at the centre of its narrative. Netflix’s first Pakistani series adapts Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel, which first appeared as a serial in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being published as a book in 2013. It boasts a strong star cast, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed.

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Filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom, the series is produced by Momina Duraid Films, with Momina Duraid serving as showrunner and producer.