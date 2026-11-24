Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are reuniting on screen with Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Netflix's first original series set in Pakistan. Based on Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel, the series brings together a large ensemble cast, including Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed and Iqra Aziz. The show is set to premiere globally on December 4, but its release in India remains uncertain. However, along the trailer, original soundtrack with 6 songs was also released on streaming platforms.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo trailer gives a glimpse of the love story

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo trailer: Fawad Khan's village return, Mahira's complicated love life and Hania Aamir's troubled romance. more less

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The makers released the official trailer on November 24, opening with the line, "Every love story begins before it starts". The story follows Sikandar (Ahad Raza Mir), a Pakistani lawyer based in Rome who struggles with insomnia and nightmares after a traumatic experience. His life changes when he meets Liza (Iqra Aziz), an artist with a complicated family history. As the two get closer, they find themselves dealing with feelings, relationships and painful truths from their past.

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Who plays whom in the Netflix series?

{{^usCountry}} The series explores six love stories across three generations, bringing together characters with different experiences of love, loss and family. Fawad Khan plays Mahmood, whose life appears to take an unexpected turn when circumstances bring him back to his village. The trailer suggests that he is left with little choice but to take on the responsibility of leading his clan. He also appears to share a complicated romantic equation with Sanam Saeed's Vittoria, whom the actor described as "the passionate, hot-headed, fiery blend of two worlds". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The series explores six love stories across three generations, bringing together characters with different experiences of love, loss and family. Fawad Khan plays Mahmood, whose life appears to take an unexpected turn when circumstances bring him back to his village. The trailer suggests that he is left with little choice but to take on the responsibility of leading his clan. He also appears to share a complicated romantic equation with Sanam Saeed's Vittoria, whom the actor described as "the passionate, hot-headed, fiery blend of two worlds". {{/usCountry}}

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Mahira Khan is introduced as Rahat, who appears to be paired with Ahmed Ali Akbar's character. However, the trailer hints at an unresolved connection between her and Bilal Ashraf's Waqar Khan, suggesting that her love life may not be as straightforward as it seems.

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Hania Aamir plays Kulsoom, a lively young woman whose relationship with Khushhal Khan's Zain appears far more troubling. The trailer hints at an abusive side to Zain, with glimpses suggesting that Kulsoom may be dealing with physical violence in the relationship.

Hamza Ali Abbasi plays Shehryar, who appears to be controlling and possessive of his wife Amna, played by Maya Ali. Their relationship seems marked by emotional manipulation, with Shehryar attempting to exert control over her choices and life.

Aamina Sheikh plays Sadia, a character she has described through themes of resilience and honesty. The supporting cast includes Omair Rana as Amit, whose track appears to touch upon a cross-border friendship, Nadia Jamil as Asha, Maha Hasan as Zuleikha, Saffie Hassan as Vikram, Hoorain as Sam, Usman Javed as Khan Bahadur Ali, Shahzayn Duraid as Faizan and Nadia Hussain as Amna.

It is based on a book

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The series adapts Farhat Ishtiaq's novel, which first appeared as a serial in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being published as a book in 2013. The show is directed and produced by Momina Duraid under Momina Duraid Films. The production was filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom.

AICWA seeks a ban on the series in India

While Netflix is preparing for the show's global premiere, its availability in India has become a point of contention. AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter dated November 24, requesting that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo not be released or streamed on Netflix India. The association has also called for a permanent legal provision to prevent Pakistani content, artists and productions from appearing on Indian television, OTT platforms and in cinemas. The letter referred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory issued on May 8, 2025, which directed OTT platforms to stop streaming Pakistani-origin content.

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As of November 24, the series is visible on Netflix India website but not on the app. The streaming platform has not yet clarified whether Indian subscribers will be able to access it. Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, also titled All The Love Our Hearts Carry for international audiences, will be released in two parts. Part 1 premieres on December 4, with Part 2 scheduled to follow.